Maestro Kraemer Looks Back On Symphony Career
The longtime leader of Butler County Symphony is looking back fondly on his time as the conductor. We reported last week that Maestro Matthew Kraemer was taking a new position as the music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. We recently spoke with Kraemer, who said he appreciated the collaborative...
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Butler and Knoch on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
Local Resident Recognized by Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber
A local resident is receiving recognition for her positive impact on the community. Linda Thoma was recently named a Community Champion Award Honoree by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Thoma is the Director of Operations at the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center and also volunteers to help with community...
Work Continues On Senior High; Late March Completion Expected
Even though weather conditions are less than ideal, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
Student Groups from Mars School District Asking for Help From Community
Two groups of Mars students are asking for help from the community through a couple of collections. Girl Scout Troop 52725 is holding a used crayon drive through March at the District’s elementary schools. This gathering of used, broken, or unwanted crayons will benefit The Crayon Initiative which melts down, remanufactures, and sends crayons to children’s hospitals nationwide.
Crews Work To Fix Water Line Break Near Butler/Center Townships
Some local residents are dealing with a loss of water service as a result of a water line break. According to a representative of Pennsylvania American Water, an eight inch water main broke Monday afternoon along Route 8 North. Approximately 10 customers in the area of the Clearview Mall have...
Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget
The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
Local Group Seeking Volunteers To Help With Homeless Response
A local organization is seeking volunteers to help with an effort to assist members of our community dealing with homelessness. The Butler County Local Housing Options Team is coordinating a county-wide census of homeless individuals and families with a Point-in-Time night street count Wednesday into Thursday. Five teams of four...
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
Grove City Teen Facing Charges For Threatening To Shoot Student
A student in the Grove City School District is facing charges after allegedly making threats against another student and the school. According to Grove City Police, the incident happened last Wednesday night when a 15-year-old boy allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another 14-year-old boy. The threats were made through an online app.
Trial To Begin In Kaufman Shooting Death
The trial for two men accused of killing a Butler native in Tennessee is set to begin. Jury selection will happen today in the shooting death of Caitlyn Kaufman. She was shot and killed in a road rage incident just outside of Nashville back in December 2020. Police charged 29-year-old...
Unemployment Numbers Holding At Record Low Rates
New numbers from the Department of Labor show that Pennsylvania is holding steady at record low unemployment. The data from December shows the unemployment rate at 3.9 percent—which is a new monthly low. Butler County has an even better rate that the state, coming in at 3.4 percent unemployment....
Local Men Charged Following Incident in Butler Township
An incident on a Butler Township Road last year has resulted in charges against two local men. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred in the afternoon of October 27th on Route 68 near Artlee Avenue. 29-year-old James Smith of Butler was inside a vehicle when he allegedly threw...
