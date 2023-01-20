Two groups of Mars students are asking for help from the community through a couple of collections. Girl Scout Troop 52725 is holding a used crayon drive through March at the District’s elementary schools. This gathering of used, broken, or unwanted crayons will benefit The Crayon Initiative which melts down, remanufactures, and sends crayons to children’s hospitals nationwide.

MARS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO