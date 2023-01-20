Read full article on original website
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
South Pasadena residents relocate entire population of peafowl amid complaintsEdy ZooSouth Pasadena, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
GV Wire
Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30
Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
Regal movie theaters set to close in Southern California
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need
Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
scvnews.com
Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others. “Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding...
Valencia Westfield Mall Fails To Pay $195 Million Loan
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has missed the deadline to pay off a $195 million loan in connection with Santa Clarita’s Valencia Town Center Mall. The loan, which was a CMBS loan provided by UBS and Barclays, was reportedly due to be paid off this month by the URW company, according to a Trepp report. According to the ...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue
CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe Will Soon Open at The Hangar Food Hall
The cafe chain boasting handcrafted, homemade bagels and coffee has plans to take over a former coffee spot at Long Beach’s Hangar Food Hall
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
Antelope Valley Press
Enriched Neighborhood secures funds
PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic. The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your dear ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year.
GoFundMe Set Up For LASD Deputy Memorial Service After Suicide
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for the memorial service of Deputy Jonathan Buchan, who died by suicide last week in Santa Clarita. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning. He began his law enforcement career at North County Correctional Facility, ...
signalscv.com
Reports: Westfield defaults on nearly $200 million loan connected to mall
A $195 million loan connected to the Westfield Valencia Town Center was not paid off by its deadline, according to a Los Angeles-based real estate news publication, The Real Deal. According to The Real Deal’s reporting, Fitch Ratings — a financial market analysis company — attributed the missed payment to...
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
