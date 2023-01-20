ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30

Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
FRESNO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
LANCASTER, CA
Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA
scvnews.com

Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses

A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others. “Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City weighs cannabis odor issue

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a delay of two weeks, the City Council, tonight, is expected to discuss the issue of odor control for the local cannabis industry, as well as the continued use of what were intended as temporary greenhouses. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Enriched Neighborhood secures funds

PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic. The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy