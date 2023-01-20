Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Littlerock holds off Knight in boys soccer
PALMDALE — The Littlerock boys soccer team remained in first place in the Golden League with a 2-1 win on Monday at Knight High. Littlerock (11-1-2, 9-1-1) scored two first-half goals and broke a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute against Knight (3-8-6, 1-6-4).
Antelope Valley Press
College’s EMT students get ride-along experience
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District students enrolled in emergency medical technician courses will get ride-along experience with American Medical Response and All Town Ambulances under agreements approved by the District’s Board of Trustees at the Jan. 10 meeting. Students enrolled in the EMT program are required...
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot to death near AV Medical Center
LANCASTER — A man found on the street with a gunshot wound died, early Monday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call at approximately 2:15 a.m., to the 1600 block West Avenue J.
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD puts off approval of one-time arts block grant
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously tabled approval of a one-time arts, music and instructional materials discretionary block grant for approximately $12.74 million for further discussion. “A revised governor’s budget might be changing some of these figures,” Board President Charles Hughes...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster might adopt Vehicle Miles Traveled impact fee
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will hold a public hearing, today, to consider adopting a resolution to approve the proposed Vehicle Miles Traveled Impact Fee Mitigation program and introduce an ordinance to amend the city code related to the proposed program. The proposed mitigation fee is $150 per...
Antelope Valley Press
Enriched Neighborhood secures funds
PALMDALE — The Veterans Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale received $2.7 million from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), an influx of funding intended to help make up for increased costs and the loss of volunteer labor during the pandemic. The City Council, on Jan. 11, unanimously approved acceptance...
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-county official receives probation in bribery case
LOS ANGELES — A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced, Monday, to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes.
Antelope Valley Press
Commission, committee, Board members to get paid
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to begin paying members of the city’s various commissions, committees and boards for attending meetings. The Council agreed to paying members $100, per meeting, with a maximum of two meetings per month. The chair of any commission, committee or board would receive an additional $50, per month.
