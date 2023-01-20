Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
allsportstucson.com
Arizona’s basketball arena destined from start to be named McKale Memorial Center
EDITOR NOTE: AllSportsTucson will run a series of posts leading up to the 50th anniversary of the first game ever played at McKale Center on Feb. 1, 1973. To catch up with other material posted please click here. Two months after the passing of James Fred (J.F.) “Pop” McKale in...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 5 UCLA
Arizona pulled off its first win over a Top 5 team in almost a year, knocking off No. 5 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. The win not only ended the Bruins’ 14-game win streak but pulled the Wildcats (17-3, 6-3) within striking distance of them in the Pac-12 standings. It...
Bronny James Reacts To Report He's Down To 3 Schools
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James narrowed his list of suitors to three schools - Ohio State, USC and Oregon. The report also suggested that James would announce his decision in late February or early March. That makes sense considering that's when Sierra ...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New home building in Tucson expected to climb
The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
azpm.org
The Buzz: Arizona and snow
Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
thisistucson.com
The Pit closed — and opened again. Here's the nitty-gritty of what's going on with the food truck park.
The lot at 22nd Street and Pantano Road looked like a set from “Scooby-Doo.” The lush desert had been razed and loosely paved over; neon orange plastic fencing surrounded the space closest to The Loop; the only things growing there were scraggly shrubs and piles of sun-bleached garbage.
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – January 2023 – Boneyard Safari
There is a group of aviation enthusiasts that have an organization called the Boneyard Safari, some of whom are located in Tucson. On a monthly basis they offer tours of a facility known as Aircraft Restoration and Marketing. This facility is located next to, but definitely not part of, the famed Davis Monthan Air Force Base boneyard.
One killed in car crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Tucson Police Department has confirmed that a collision has led to the death of one person on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, a road that stretches from Houghton Road to Colossal Cave Road.
Traveling in the West? You should know about these deadly routes
The West holds some of the country’s most unique landscapes—but it can be dangerous to get there.
KOLD-TV
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
KOLD-TV
Authorities working ‘critical incident’ in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are working on a “critical incident” in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating an incident at Los Reales and Camino Verde. The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and more information...
KOLD-TV
Police investigating deadly crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash on Tucson’s southeast side Monday morning, Jan. 23. Tucson police say the crash near the intersection of Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Atterbury Way involved two vehicles. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News...
realestatedaily-news.com
Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
