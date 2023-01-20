ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

The Spun

Bronny James Reacts To Report He's Down To 3 Schools

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James narrowed his list of suitors to three schools - Ohio State, USC and Oregon. The report also suggested that James would announce his decision in late February or early March. That makes sense considering that's when Sierra ...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?

After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New home building in Tucson expected to climb

The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: Arizona and snow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – January 2023 – Boneyard Safari

There is a group of aviation enthusiasts that have an organization called the Boneyard Safari, some of whom are located in Tucson. On a monthly basis they offer tours of a facility known as Aircraft Restoration and Marketing. This facility is located next to, but definitely not part of, the famed Davis Monthan Air Force Base boneyard.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Firefighters battle Tucson house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities working ‘critical incident’ in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are working on a “critical incident” in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating an incident at Los Reales and Camino Verde. The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and more information...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police investigating deadly crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash on Tucson’s southeast side Monday morning, Jan. 23. Tucson police say the crash near the intersection of Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Atterbury Way involved two vehicles. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
TUCSON, AZ

