Baldwin, LA

Baldwin Teenager Missing Since Getting Off School Bus on Wednesday Afternoon

By Jude Walker
 4 days ago

The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Freddie Brown Jr. was last seen around 4:45 pm when his school bus dropped him at home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Brown was reportedly wearing black jeans and a blue Sonic uniform shirt at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information or know of the whereabouts of this young man is urged to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.

