Baldwin Teenager Missing Since Getting Off School Bus on Wednesday Afternoon

The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Freddie Brown Jr. was last seen around 4:45 pm when his school bus dropped him at home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Baldwin Police Dept request the community's assistance in locating Freddie Brown Jr.Brown was last seen at… Posted by Baldwin Police Department on Thursday, January 19, 2023

Brown was reportedly wearing black jeans and a blue Sonic uniform shirt at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information or know of the whereabouts of this young man is urged to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.