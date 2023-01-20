Friday Midday Forecast: Few showers Friday, better chance Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 56. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

M ONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 35. High: 61. Wind: E 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 44. High: 49. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 36. High: 48. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

