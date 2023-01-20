ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
This Week in Connecticut History: Buildings rise and fall

Conn. (WTNH) — This week, News 8 is kicking off its 75th-anniversary celebration as the longest-running television station in Connecticut! In the News 8 archive room, the first drafts of Connecticut’s history have lived for nearly 75 years. These days, News 8 reporters save videos and files on computers or hard drives. But, for years […]
Bill proposed to reduce car tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners. A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles. Genga says it is time for the middle...
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
