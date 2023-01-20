ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

‘Our students have a strong voice here’: Two Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Awards

By Samuel Shelton
WMBF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WMBF

Horry County Schools looks to add mobile classrooms for next school year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Facilities Committee has released the functional capacity estimates for the current and next school year. Right now 15 schools are at or exceeding capacity. Carolina Forest Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary and Carolina Forest High School are among the over capacity.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
CONWAY, SC
WYFF4.com

Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing

ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
ANDERSON, SC
wfxb.com

Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best

Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

County, state seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA — South Carolina and the rest of the nation are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. In a recent release, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials encouraged residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway. No injuries were reported but two people...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
WMBF

Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

