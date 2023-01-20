‘Our students have a strong voice here’: Two Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Awards

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
Horry County Schools looks to add mobile classrooms for next school year
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Facilities Committee has released the functional capacity estimates for the current and next school year. Right now 15 schools are at or exceeding capacity. Carolina Forest Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary and Carolina Forest High School are among the over capacity.
WMBF
Coastal Carolina University students help revitalize community garden in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community garden in Conway is getting more care thanks to some students in the area. Students from Coastal Carolina University have partnered up with city councilman Larry White to revitalize a community garden that has served its community but has been on the back burner for many years.
WMBF
Journey to freedom: Georgetown community honors its historical connection to abolitionist Harriet Tubman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Commemorating the history of those who’ve paved the way, community leaders across Georgetown are excited to honor the city’s culture and heritage with a new sculpture. The Georgetown community is getting ready to pay homage to abolitionist Harriet Tubman. She left a rich legacy...
WMBF
Lumberton Walmart donates thousands of items to help homeless students, families in district
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton Walmart employees along with Public Schools of Robeson County teamed up to help students and their families who are in need. They loaded up thousands of items, including clothing and shoes, meant for homeless students in the school district. PRSC said there are close...
WMBF
Hurry and get your tickets for the Horry County Literacy Council Murder Mystery Gala
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Horry County Literacy Council Murder Mystery Gala is Saturday, February 4, 2023. Doors open at 6pmat the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Tickets are $75 per person and includes Murder Mystery dinner, cash bar, and silent auction. There will be performance by the Carolina Forest...
WMBF
Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
WYFF4.com
Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing
ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
wfxb.com
Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best
Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
wpde.com
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
WMBF
Juvenile dies in shooting in Darlington County near Syracuse Street, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Syracuse Street. One minor was killed in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd...
WMBF
1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
heraldadvocate.com
County, state seeing rise in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — South Carolina and the rest of the nation are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. In a recent release, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials encouraged residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
WMBF
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
WMBF
2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway. No injuries were reported but two people...
WMBF
5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
Driver dies in crash after leading Florence County authorities on chase, SCHP says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver who led Florence County authorities on a chase Friday afternoon has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 4 p.m. on McAlister Mill Road near Salem Road, about five miles west of Coward, the SCHP said. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on […]
Sheriff seeks help identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
WMBF
Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
Robeson County deputies investigate man’s death between Red Springs, Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton after finding a man’s body during a missing person search, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that the body would be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s […]
Comments / 0