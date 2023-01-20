ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

East's Swanson, Riley sign with colleges

By Jeremiah Johnke WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddUCX_0kLJqviM00

CHEYENNE — Ellie Swanson describes herself as “not good” at any of sports she tried growing up.

She decided to try cheerleading during her freshman year at Cheyenne East.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sweetwaternow.com

Pinedale Teacher Co-Winner of Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award

LARAMIE — Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System in Cheyenne, and Jennifer Hayward, of Daniel, a Title 1 reading teacher at Pinedale Elementary School, are the co-winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic (LRCC) Outreach Advisory Board.
PINEDALE, WY
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
K2 Radio

1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY
KGAB AM 650

Got Dirt? Cheyenne’s Newest Car Wash is Now Open.

I remember when the parking lot by Menard's had nothing in it. Then came Chic-Fil-A, then Firestone Tires. About a year ago, Tommy's Car Wash broke ground next door to Firestone. And as of a few days ago, Tommy's is officially open, totaling Cheyenne's automatic car washes to five (three Breeze Thru, Clean Wheels, and now Tommy's Express.)
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

After chance of snow tonight, mostly sunny skies predicted for Cheyenne in coming week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a chance of seeing some snow tonight, though the clouds are mostly expected to clear up in the coming days. Tonight, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a 40% chance of snow, with a 30% chance continuing into early Monday morning. The Cheyenne area is predicted to see a high temperature of 35 degrees, with a low of 15.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Three abortion bills hit the docket

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne Regional Airport will begin second phase of runway project in April

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Over the past few years, Cheyenne Regional Airport has undergone a phased rehabilitation of Runway 09-27. Officials announced today that the next phase of runway rehabilitation will commence on April 5. This year’s renovations will include the final phase of replacing approximately 3,600 feet of the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
capcity.news

Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/23/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Frank Hardy – Possession of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
101
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy