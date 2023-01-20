Read full article on original website
Sublette Woman Injured in Finney County Accident
A Sublette woman was injured in a semi accident early Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25 am, 21 miles Northeast of Garden City on K156. A 2008 Kenworth semi being driven by Maritza Ruiz, 27 of Sublette, was traveling Westbound on K-156 at milemarker 24.1. A 2004 Kenworth being driven by Aaron Ortega-Arzate, 23, of Garden City, was making a left turn out of the rest area to travel Eastbound on K-156 at the same location. Ortega-Arzate failed to yield at a stop sign and turned in front of Ruiz. The Ruiz semi struck the semi-trailer of the Ortega-Arzate semi, and cut the trailer in half. The Ruiz semi sustained significant front-end damage and came to rest facing Southwest in the South ditch of K-156. The Ortega-Arzate semi was disabled in the middle of the highway facing Southeast.
Garden City breaks 72-year-old school record in win over Wichita Northwest, Secures Spot in January Jam Finals
Valley Center, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – When the Buffaloes arrived at Valley Center on Friday night something was different. The usual casual looks and pregame looseness was gone, and the team and their coach Jeff Williamson came into the gym on a mission. The goal of that mission? Win 12 straight games to open up a season for the first time in the history of the program.
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
Cattle trucks collide, road reopens after closure
Police say two semitrucks carrying cattle crashed at U.S. Highway 156 and Kansas Highway 23, about 21 miles east of Garden City.
Haskell County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Weekend Arrests
On Saturday, January 21st Haskell County Sheriff Department units responded to a two-vehicle, possible injury accident at the intersection of US Highway 56 and 83. After further investigation, Alexis Micaela Salas of Liberal was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving with no Liability Insurance.
