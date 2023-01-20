ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two Dallas area girls found days after Amber Alert issued

By Daniel Gravois
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXAN) — Police in North Texas say two girls believed to be abducted on Thursday were found safe Sunday.

The McKinney Police Department said in a series of tweets that detectives arrested the girls’ grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in Richardson. Police believe she abducted the girls, ages 6 and 9 years old.

MPD said Burns faces felony kidnapping charges.

