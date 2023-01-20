Two Dallas area girls found days after Amber Alert issued
MCKINNEY, Texas (KXAN) — Police in North Texas say two girls believed to be abducted on Thursday were found safe Sunday.
The McKinney Police Department said in a series of tweets that detectives arrested the girls’ grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in Richardson. Police believe she abducted the girls, ages 6 and 9 years old.
MPD said Burns faces felony kidnapping charges.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 2