Two Dallas area girls found days after Amber Alert issued

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXAN) — Police in North Texas say two girls believed to be abducted on Thursday were found safe Sunday.

The McKinney Police Department said in a series of tweets that detectives arrested the girls’ grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in Richardson. Police believe she abducted the girls, ages 6 and 9 years old.

MPD said Burns faces felony kidnapping charges.

