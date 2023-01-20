Read full article on original website
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
Wichita Eagle
Fred Warner had a Legacy Game in 49ers Playoff Win Against Cowboys
Defense was the main theme in the Divisional playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Both sides had their star players making incredible plays by giving no ground to the opposing offense. But there was no player who shined brighter on either defense than All Pro linebacker Fred Warner.
Wichita Eagle
Insider: Dan Quinn ‘Positioned Nicely’ for Broncos HC Job
Denver Broncos fans awoke on Monday morning to conflicting reports on the consensus No. 1 head-coaching candidate this year — Sean Payton. The Arizona Cardinals suddenly threw their hat into the Payton ring, scheduling an interview with him that is reportedly set to take place on Thursday in Phoenix.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors’ Struggles
Over midway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are the Western Conference's 10th seed. Their 23-24 record has them tied with the OKC Thunder, a team many expected to compete for the top lottery odds. It has been a strange year for the defending champions, as they have been unable to break free from their battle with mediocrity.
Wichita Eagle
Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What’s Next for Tom Brady
After last year's heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady made the decision he would retire. Brady spent just over 40 days as a retired football player before deciding that he would un-retire and give it another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wichita Eagle
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Appears to Tweak NFL With Instagram Post
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed back to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row after cruising past the Bills in the divisional round with a 27–10 victory Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Though Cincinnati may be just one win away from playing in another Super Bowl, the third-year quarterback doesn’t seem to have lost the chip on his shoulder that has come to embody the attitude of the 2022 Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Plan Second HC Interview This Week
The Denver Broncos' coaching search appears to be nearing its apex. After conducting an initial round of interviews with eight candidates, the Broncos are moving into the next phase: a second round of talks with a few chosen finalists — including the favorite. Per longtime Saints reporter Jeff Duncan,...
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Gannon And DeMeco Ryans Top 2 Contenders For Texans Coach?
HOUSTON — Could the winner of the NFC Championship game determine the next head coach of the Houston Texans?. According to Sports Illustrated, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are the top contenders for the Texans' head coaching vacancy. Both defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Andy Reid Gives Update On Patrick Mahomes Injury
CINCINNATI — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated Patrick Mahomes's injury status on Monday. Reid is optimistic Mahomes will play against the Bengals in the AFC championship game but may not practice this week. "Andy Reid said that Patrick Mahomes' mindset right now is that he's going to play...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Should Trade QB Dak, Says Colin Cowherd
The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end again at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 19-12 loss is a bitter pill to swallow, considering defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit did enough to win the game. But ... Dak and the offense were found...
Wichita Eagle
How Chiefs backup Chad Henne led 98-yard TD drive: ‘Slide,’ ‘Stick’ and taking a hit
The Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown on their longest drive in their postseason history — 98 yards — during the first half of their 27-20 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. In this video, Kansas City Star...
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Wichita Eagle
Best and Worst Fantasy Picks for Conference Championship Games
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Wichita Eagle
‘First Filled?’ Rams Offensive Coordinator Search Nearing End
With assurances of head coach Sean McVay's return to the Los Angeles Rams' sideline finally fulfilled, it appears fans won't have to be as patient when it comes to his cohorts. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicts that the Rams could be the first of the offensive coordinator-starved teams to...
Wichita Eagle
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Wichita Eagle
What Chiefs, Jaguars thought of Travis Kelce’s record-setting NFL playoff performance
Chad Henne walked up to the line of scrimmage to change the protection call. The Jaguars had six rushers coming. The Chiefs had five blockers. This sucker was going to have to come out fast. It turned out to be the most crucial drive of the Chiefs’ 27-20 home victory...
