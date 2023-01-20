NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 71-year-old woman who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Neyda Fernandez Arevalo left her home along the 2700 block of Northwest 29th Street at around 10 a.m. on Saturday and has not returned since.

