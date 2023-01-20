Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs waive a special teams veteran. What that might mean ahead of Bengals game
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback and special-teams veteran Chris Lammons, they announced Monday. Lammons, a fourth-year pro in his third season with the Chiefs, leads KC with 344 special-teams snaps. He contributed seven tackles and a forced fumble in 17 games this season. If they choose, the Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Potential First Round Prospects in NFL Draft
As we make our way through the NFL Playoffs and all star games for the NFL Draft begin it's time to prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks combined with potential trades we could see in the top ten.
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Gannon And DeMeco Ryans Top 2 Contenders For Texans Coach?
HOUSTON — Could the winner of the NFC Championship game determine the next head coach of the Houston Texans?. According to Sports Illustrated, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are the top contenders for the Texans' head coaching vacancy. Both defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Plan Second HC Interview This Week
The Denver Broncos' coaching search appears to be nearing its apex. After conducting an initial round of interviews with eight candidates, the Broncos are moving into the next phase: a second round of talks with a few chosen finalists — including the favorite. Per longtime Saints reporter Jeff Duncan,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
Wichita Eagle
Defensive Lineman Added on Futures Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans have made their first roster move since Ran Carthon was introduced as their new general manager. Veteran defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin was signed to a futures contract Monday. The 24-year-old had been available since the Cincinnati Bengals released him in early December.
Wichita Eagle
Insider: Dan Quinn ‘Positioned Nicely’ for Broncos HC Job
Denver Broncos fans awoke on Monday morning to conflicting reports on the consensus No. 1 head-coaching candidate this year — Sean Payton. The Arizona Cardinals suddenly threw their hat into the Payton ring, scheduling an interview with him that is reportedly set to take place on Thursday in Phoenix.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Appears to Tweak NFL With Instagram Post
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed back to the AFC championship game for the second year in a row after cruising past the Bills in the divisional round with a 27–10 victory Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Though Cincinnati may be just one win away from playing in another Super Bowl, the third-year quarterback doesn’t seem to have lost the chip on his shoulder that has come to embody the attitude of the 2022 Bengals.
Wichita Eagle
Fred Warner had a Legacy Game in 49ers Playoff Win Against Cowboys
Defense was the main theme in the Divisional playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Both sides had their star players making incredible plays by giving no ground to the opposing offense. But there was no player who shined brighter on either defense than All Pro linebacker Fred Warner.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Should Trade QB Dak, Says Colin Cowherd
The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end again at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 19-12 loss is a bitter pill to swallow, considering defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit did enough to win the game. But ... Dak and the offense were found...
Wichita Eagle
Best and Worst Fantasy Picks for Conference Championship Games
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes ‘doing OK’ with treatment; Chiefs taking it ‘day by day,’ Reid says
It’s the NFL’s most-watched right-ankle injury ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “That’s pretty accurate,” Reid said. Mahomes briefly left...
Wichita Eagle
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Wichita Eagle
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
Wichita Eagle
What Chiefs, Jaguars thought of Travis Kelce’s record-setting NFL playoff performance
Chad Henne walked up to the line of scrimmage to change the protection call. The Jaguars had six rushers coming. The Chiefs had five blockers. This sucker was going to have to come out fast. It turned out to be the most crucial drive of the Chiefs’ 27-20 home victory...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Search: Signaling Bill Belichick’s Successor?
Candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job are getting a healthy serving of Bill Belichick with a side of Mayo. According to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer, the Patriots' search for an offensive overseer has included not only Belichick but also inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. Each of the candidates has interviewed in front of the Patriot pair, which lends further credence to the theory that the former New England defender is the heir apparent to the long-held Foxboro throne.
Wichita Eagle
‘First Filled?’ Rams Offensive Coordinator Search Nearing End
With assurances of head coach Sean McVay's return to the Los Angeles Rams' sideline finally fulfilled, it appears fans won't have to be as patient when it comes to his cohorts. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicts that the Rams could be the first of the offensive coordinator-starved teams to...
