Truck Driver Charged In Deadly Multi-Vehicle Harlingen Crash
The driver of a tractor-trailer rig has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle wreck in Harlingen in which two people were killed. 25-year-old Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez was charged Monday with two counts of manslaughter stemming from the crash last Friday afternoon. Bazaldua-Sanchez was driving east on FM 106 in...
Officer spots truck spinning circles in a parking lot, arrests 27-year-old mom
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been taken into custody after police alleged she was driving in circles at a parking lot and then hit an officer with a car door as she got out of the truck, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Ashley Nicole Pompa, 27, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. […]
After stopping young driver, HPD finds multiple drugs at Harlingen home
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The traffic stop of a minor in possession of marijuana lead investigators to discover more drugs at a Harlingen residence, police said Monday. At about 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Harlingen police conducted a traffic stop on a minor at the intersection of J Street and Frontage Road for multiple traffic […]
Accidental Drowning Said To Be Cause Of Death Of Missing Valley Man
The death of a Valley man last week was the result of an accidental drowning, according to Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators. 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo had been last seen driving away from the Wings and Rings restaurant in Weslaco last Monday. His vehicle was later found in a ditch near Hutto and Sioux roads just north of Donna. Authorities searching the area then found Romo’s body a short distance away.
Harlingen police warn public after string of card skimmers found
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is warning the community about card-skimming thefts after three gas station pumps were tampered with in the past month. A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collect card numbers. According to Harlingen police, thieves can later recover and use information from the skimmer to […]
Man Jailed After Arraignment In Drunk Driving Wreck That Killed Mission Mother
Bonds totaling more than $1.7 million are keeping a suspected killer drunk driver behind bars. 43-year-old Jose Martin Vela was arraigned on numerous charges Friday including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault, and three counts of causing an accident resulting in bodily injury. The charges stem from a 2-vehicle...
Video: Smuggler crashes into ranch fence, migrants bail out
A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.
Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen
RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft. One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car. Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an...
Edinburg oil spill cleanup leads to road closure on Trenton
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg officials announced Monday morning that two roads on South Closner will be closed as a result of an oil spill. Traffic on Trenton and Cavazos Road will be detoured for about three hours, according to a release from the city. Any questions about the oil spill or traffic can be […]
Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
Social media post results in 2 men arrested for assault, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a video footage outside a local bar caught the police department’s attention, police said. His black shirt is ripped and he runs for help, but men catch him and continue the assault. Domingo Gonzalez, 23; and Canek Guerra, 25; were taken into custody on charges of […]
BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
Woman admits to placing stolen license plates on car, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County woman has been arrested after a traffic stop revealed she had acquired stolen license plates and a windshield sticker from Mexico, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Consuelo Ambriz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of displaying wrong or fictitious license plates, according to a news release […]
Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
Pharr Interchange Project Declared 70 Percent Done
The Texas Department of Transportation has declared the I-2/I-69 interchange reconstruction project 70 percent complete. The massive makeover began in August 2020, and a spokesman for the transportation department’s Pharr District says THE $300 million project remains on track to be substantially complete around the end of this year.
Woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates arrested
A 47-year-old woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. A Cameron County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Road in San...
