The death of a Valley man last week was the result of an accidental drowning, according to Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators. 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo had been last seen driving away from the Wings and Rings restaurant in Weslaco last Monday. His vehicle was later found in a ditch near Hutto and Sioux roads just north of Donna. Authorities searching the area then found Romo’s body a short distance away.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO