Weslaco, TX

kurv.com

Truck Driver Charged In Deadly Multi-Vehicle Harlingen Crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer rig has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle wreck in Harlingen in which two people were killed. 25-year-old Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez was charged Monday with two counts of manslaughter stemming from the crash last Friday afternoon. Bazaldua-Sanchez was driving east on FM 106 in...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Accidental Drowning Said To Be Cause Of Death Of Missing Valley Man

The death of a Valley man last week was the result of an accidental drowning, according to Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators. 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo had been last seen driving away from the Wings and Rings restaurant in Weslaco last Monday. His vehicle was later found in a ditch near Hutto and Sioux roads just north of Donna. Authorities searching the area then found Romo’s body a short distance away.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police warn public after string of card skimmers found

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is warning the community about card-skimming thefts after three gas station pumps were tampered with in the past month. A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collect card numbers. According to Harlingen police, thieves can later recover and use information from the skimmer to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Man Jailed After Arraignment In Drunk Driving Wreck That Killed Mission Mother

Bonds totaling more than $1.7 million are keeping a suspected killer drunk driver behind bars. 43-year-old Jose Martin Vela was arraigned on numerous charges Friday including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault, and three counts of causing an accident resulting in bodily injury. The charges stem from a 2-vehicle...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
RANCHO VIEJO, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg oil spill cleanup leads to road closure on Trenton

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg officials announced Monday morning that two roads on South Closner will be closed as a result of an oil spill. Traffic on Trenton and Cavazos Road will be detoured for about three hours, according to a release from the city. Any questions about the oil spill or traffic can be […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman admits to placing stolen license plates on car, deputies say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County woman has been arrested after a traffic stop revealed she had acquired stolen license plates and a windshield sticker from Mexico, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Consuelo Ambriz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of displaying wrong or fictitious license plates, according to a news release […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Pharr Interchange Project Declared 70 Percent Done

The Texas Department of Transportation has declared the I-2/I-69 interchange reconstruction project 70 percent complete. The massive makeover began in August 2020, and a spokesman for the transportation department’s Pharr District says THE $300 million project remains on track to be substantially complete around the end of this year.
PHARR, TX

