Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kurv.com
7 Dead As California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing In 8 Days
(AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday in a coastal community south of San Francisco. It marks California’s third mass killing in eight days. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office says 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody as the suspect in the shooting. Authorities say four people were found dead and one critically wounded from gunshots mid-afternoon. Then three others were found dead at a business several miles away. The connection between the locations is unclear but the sheriff’s office says both are agricultural businesses. The shootings follow Saturday’s massacre that killed 11 people at a dance hall in Southern California.
kurv.com
Accidental Drowning Said To Be Cause Of Death Of Missing Valley Man
The death of a Valley man last week was the result of an accidental drowning, according to Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators. 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo had been last seen driving away from the Wings and Rings restaurant in Weslaco last Monday. His vehicle was later found in a ditch near Hutto and Sioux roads just north of Donna. Authorities searching the area then found Romo’s body a short distance away.
kurv.com
Truck Driver Charged In Deadly Multi-Vehicle Harlingen Crash
The driver of a tractor-trailer rig has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle wreck in Harlingen in which two people were killed. 25-year-old Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez was charged Monday with two counts of manslaughter stemming from the crash last Friday afternoon. Bazaldua-Sanchez was driving east on FM 106 in...
kurv.com
Willacy County Man To Plead Guilty In Illegal Gambling Scheme
A Willacy County man plans to plead guilty to charges connected to an illegal gambling operation that ran for more than a year. Rene Gamez, Junior filed a notice in U.S. District Court in McAllen last week that he plans to change his plea. Gamez owned a game room in Raymondville that gave silver pellets to those who won games on eight-liners he operated.
kurv.com
Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
kurv.com
Pharr Interchange Project Declared 70 Percent Done
The Texas Department of Transportation has declared the I-2/I-69 interchange reconstruction project 70 percent complete. The massive makeover began in August 2020, and a spokesman for the transportation department’s Pharr District says THE $300 million project remains on track to be substantially complete around the end of this year.
kurv.com
New Superintendent Named For Brownsville Catholic Diocese Schools
There is a new superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville. Marcelo Eureste has been selected to succeed Sister Cynthia Mello who has been in the post the past nine years. Eureste, who is an Edinburg native, is returning to the Valley from Southern California where he’s been...
kurv.com
Boil Water Order Remains In Effect In Rio Hondo
For a fifth straight day, residents of Rio Hondo are being told to boil their water. A boil water order remains in effect following a water line break last Thursday that dropped the pressure in the city’s water system, causing contaminants to seep into the tap water. The order...
kurv.com
Hinojosa, LaMantia Learn Their Committee Assignments
McAllen Senator Juan Hinojosa has been reappointed the vice chair of the state Senate Finance Committee by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick who released his list of Senate committee assignments Monday. Hinojosa was also named to vice chair the Special Committee on Redistricting. The veteran District 20 senator was also placed...
kurv.com
Utah Plans To Sue Social Media Platforms Over Harm To Children
Officials in Utah plan to sue major social media companies over alleged risks they pose to children. Governor Spencer Cox said the companies are aware their platforms can negatively impact the mental health of children and teens and have done nothing to fix the problem. Officials offered few details about...
kurv.com
Patrick Reappoints One Democrat To Senate Committee Chairmanship
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is keeping one Democrat in a chairmanship in the state Senate. Patrick announced Senate committee assignments on Monday, reappointing John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. Some conservative activists have been calling on Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan to ban Democrats from leading any committees.
Comments / 0