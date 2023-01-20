Read full article on original website
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
LI mother drove drunk and crashed SUV with teen daughter, her friend inside: police
A Suffolk County woman who crashed her SUV with her daughter and her daughter’s friend inside while drunk is facing charges, police said Monday.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies
LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
Top New Jersey news for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
wrnjradio.com
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
Police officer fatally shot person in Gloucester County, state AG says
A police officer fatally shot a male in Deptford Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said. The AG’s office did not publicly identify the person. Officers went to a home on Fox Run Road in response to a 911 call and one officer fired his weapon at 1:22 p.m., the office said. An EMS crew treated the male at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there at 1:55 p.m.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M scratch-off lottery prize from cousin: New York DA
"The worst part of the crime," Detective Lieutenant John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police Department said, "was the fact that it was perpetrated by the victim’s own cousin.”
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
NJ man suspected of fatal shooting, leading high-speed chase arrested in Georgia
Law enforcement in Georgia arrested a 29-year-old New Jersey man on Saturday for a fatal shooting in Bridgeton last summer, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
'Angels' save dog from drowning in frigid lagoon in New Jersey
Neighbors and first responders in New Jersey jumped into action to save the life of a dog that nearly drowned in the cold water.
