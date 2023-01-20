ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
New Jersey 101.5

How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey

🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies

LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Top New Jersey news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday. NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'. ⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits. According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police officer fatally shot person in Gloucester County, state AG says

A police officer fatally shot a male in Deptford Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said. The AG’s office did not publicly identify the person. Officers went to a home on Fox Run Road in response to a 911 call and one officer fired his weapon at 1:22 p.m., the office said. An EMS crew treated the male at the scene, but he was pronounced dead there at 1:55 p.m.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers

🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
GEORGIA STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

