Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas Hosts LSU; Coaches vs Cancer “Pink Out” Game
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) What: Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, Arkansas will host a Pink Out game on Tuesday. When: Tuesday – Jan. 24 – 6:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
4 Razorbacks Land on National Preseason Top 100 Lists
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman, Hannah Gammill and Cylie Halvorson were named to preseason Top 100 lists by D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America prior to the 2023 season. Delce, Foreman and Gammill were tabbed to the Top 100 lists from all three...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks at No. 11 in Baseball America Preseason Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 11 in Baseball America’s preseason top 25. Baseball America is the fourth of the six major preseason polls, which also includes Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches, to be released. The Hogs were ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 8 by D1Baseball this preseason.
nwahomepage.com
Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
nwahomepage.com
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reflects on his updated expectations for Sam Pittman and Arkansas
Paul Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX on Monday morning on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show and shared some thoughts on Arkansas and Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, and now enter 2023 with a pair of new coordinators.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 191: Jordan Walsh
Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect, and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set on taking the Razorbacks to the top. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one of the reasons Walsh came to Arkansas. Walsh has a future in basketball, and he knows that Arkansas — along with coach Eric Musselman — can help him achieve his personal goals. If Jordan Walsh has his way, he’ll be one of the guys future Razorbacks look to as proof you can accomplish everything you want at Arkansas.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#25 Arkansas Bounces Back to Beat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.=. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
nwahomepage.com
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sweep Arkansas State Twice to Begin Season
JONESBORO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team (2-0) started the season off on a high note with two sweeps over Arkansas State (0-3) on the road. In the first match, the Razorbacks claimed an early lead with a doubles sweep to earn the point. Veterans Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink teamed up for the first time since their rookie season for a 6-1 win on court one, while newcomers Kacie Harvey and Yuhan Liu blanked their opponents 6-0 on court two. Juniors Kelly Keller and Lenka Stara closed out doubles with a 6-1 victory over their Redwolves opponents in the No. 3 position.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SHOW 9: Eric Musselman Live is Monday (Jan. 23)
FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place Monday (Jan. 23) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman, Chuck Barrett...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Fayetteville PD looking for missing man
Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 19.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Tomorrow May Never Come
None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Comments / 0