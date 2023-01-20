ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

4 Razorbacks Land on National Preseason Top 100 Lists

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman, Hannah Gammill and Cylie Halvorson were named to preseason Top 100 lists by D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America prior to the 2023 season. Delce, Foreman and Gammill were tabbed to the Top 100 lists from all three...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks at No. 11 in Baseball America Preseason Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 11 in Baseball America’s preseason top 25. Baseball America is the fourth of the six major preseason polls, which also includes Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches, to be released. The Hogs were ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 8 by D1Baseball this preseason.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 191: Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect, and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set on taking the Razorbacks to the top. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one of the reasons Walsh came to Arkansas. Walsh has a future in basketball, and he knows that Arkansas — along with coach Eric Musselman — can help him achieve his personal goals. If Jordan Walsh has his way, he’ll be one of the guys future Razorbacks look to as proof you can accomplish everything you want at Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

#25 Arkansas Bounces Back to Beat Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.=. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sweep Arkansas State Twice to Begin Season

JONESBORO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team (2-0) started the season off on a high note with two sweeps over Arkansas State (0-3) on the road. In the first match, the Razorbacks claimed an early lead with a doubles sweep to earn the point. Veterans Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink teamed up for the first time since their rookie season for a 6-1 win on court one, while newcomers Kacie Harvey and Yuhan Liu blanked their opponents 6-0 on court two. Juniors Kelly Keller and Lenka Stara closed out doubles with a 6-1 victory over their Redwolves opponents in the No. 3 position.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

SHOW 9: Eric Musselman Live is Monday (Jan. 23)

FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place Monday (Jan. 23) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman, Chuck Barrett...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Tomorrow May Never Come

None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR

