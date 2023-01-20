Read full article on original website
North Carolina Man Wins Big In Last-Minute Decision To Buy Lottery Ticket
"I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket," he said.
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
WLOS.com
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
Shooting leads to arrest of men with drugs, stolen gun in Asheville, police say
A Wednesday evening shooting led to the arrest of two men in Asheville.
WLOS.com
ACLU of NC backs 16 defendants in Aston Park felony littering case banned from city parks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ACLU of North Carolina has come to the defense of 16 Asheville defendants who’ve been banned from city parks and charged with felony littering. The repercussions came as a result of a demonstration in support of area homeless during Christmas week 2021. During...
WYFF4.com
Man visits Mission Hospital one year later after serious crash, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer truck driver visited Mission Hospital to thank the staff for their care after a severe crash, according to officials from Mission Hospital in Asheville. Officials say that Sheriff Manjang was involved in a severe accident about a year ago when the brakes of his...
