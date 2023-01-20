RFD investigates Mini Mart fire on Lyell Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Mini-Mart on Lyell Avenue was on fire early Friday morning after Rochester police responded to the store for a burglary, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD said that fire crews saw smoke showing from the front of the building. After a working fire was declared, firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire.

A search was conducted inside the store and nobody was found inside. According to RFD, it took 25 minutes for firefighters to declare the fire under control. The store suffered from fire, water, and smoke damage.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the store earlier for a burglary. No official information has been released regarding the burglary.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

