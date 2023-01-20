ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RFD investigates Mini Mart fire on Lyell Ave

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOycy_0kLJndK700

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Mini-Mart on Lyell Avenue was on fire early Friday morning after Rochester police responded to the store for a burglary, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD said that fire crews saw smoke showing from the front of the building. After a working fire was declared, firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire.

A search was conducted inside the store and nobody was found inside. According to RFD, it took 25 minutes for firefighters to declare the fire under control. The store suffered from fire, water, and smoke damage.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the store earlier for a burglary. No official information has been released regarding the burglary.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on N. Clinton Ave. Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. Just after 9:15 p.m. officers received a report of a person stabbed in the area. They located a 52-year-old city resident suffering from at least one stab […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery

Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Mendon Ponds Park to host 2023 Winterfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mendon Ponds Park Winterfest is returning for the 2023 season! On Sunday, January 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mendon Ponds Park will host Winterfest, a free event spread throughout the park. The event will feature hikes, sledding, arts & crafts — along with multiple organizations with booths throughout […]
MENDON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy