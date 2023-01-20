Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Frontier League contests the center of the basketball scene
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school basketball along with the North Country battle in women’s college hockey were on the docket Friday night. Two state ranked teams met in Philadelphia as Indian River hosted General Brown in a girls’ Frontier League contest.
wwnytv.com
Carolyn A. Jones, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Carolyn A. Jones, 73, a resident of Cornell Ave, Massena, will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Massena Moose Lodge starting at 1 p.m. Mrs. Jones passed away late Thursday evening at home with family at her side.
wwnytv.com
Robert Shambo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Shambo, 80, died peacefully under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at his home on January 22, 2023, with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
mychamplainvalley.com
Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout
Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
wwnytv.com
Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Raymond was born October 20, 1931 in West Pierrepont, a son of the late Basil and Elsie (Curtis) Fountain. On October 25, 1953, Raymond was united by marriage to Joyce S. Dafoe at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pyrites, New York.
wwnytv.com
Alerts posted through Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is expected each day through early next week. Lake effect snow is expected today. It starts unorganized, but will eventually settle mainly over the Tug Hill region. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today. It...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
wwnytv.com
Calm today, lake effect by tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The rest of the day will stay mainly dry and cloudy. There’s only a 30% chance of any snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Unorganized lake effect snow will start up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg lawmakers nix Rishe censure
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors rejected a resolution Monday night that would have censured one of their members. Mayor Mike Skelly had been calling for the censure of Councillor John Rishe for what Skelly called repetitive “demeaning and disrespectful” comments towards city staff, specifically interim city manager Andrea Smith.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg Mayor Skelly looks to censure city councillor
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly wants to censure a city councillor after comments made during a January meeting. Skelly is putting forward a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to censure Councillor John Rishe. The resolution says on more than one occasion, Rishe has made demeaning...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare for a potential deployment. The Department of the Army made the announcement that soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare to deploy to potentially help backfill units currently in Europe. That could include the most senior commander of the division, the division’s commander, MG Gregory Anderson.
wwnytv.com
Trailer home in Hannawa Falls sees extensive damage from early morning blaze
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - An early morning fire near Hannawa Falls leaves extensive damage to a trailer home. Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Dereck Sagriff says their department was dispatched to 161 Butternut Ridge Road just before 2 AM for a reported structure fire. Upon arriving on scene, Sagriff...
wwnytv.com
Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man was jailed Monday after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Potsdam. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Michael Peterson refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on Lawrence Avenue in the village. The...
wwnytv.com
Loggers say there will be a ‘huge effect” if Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - You don’t normally think about where the wood goes when Bill Elliott & Sons Tree Service cuts down a tree. A large amount of the wood waste is sent to Fort Drum and its Biomass plant. A plant that is set to shutdown.
Comments / 0