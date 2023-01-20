Read full article on original website
NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
NJ ‘Crazy rescue ladies’ Back to Jail After Asking For Dogs Back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
Survey Says: New Jersey Leads The Nation In People Moving Away
The cavalcade of evidence that consistently places the state of New Jersey at, or, near the bottom of various metrics continues. I came across a review of all 50 states, conducted by Zohark.com, which created a rating system of how each state is doing regarding outbound migration. In other words,...
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Popular Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Pizza Spot Decides to Close
A popular pizza shop is closing its doors today, January 22nd. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp., food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.
Google Names NJ’s Favorite Girl Scouts Cookie — Do You Agree?
Once the holidays are over, the Memorial Day weekend countdown starts up and we all become miserable Jerseyans who can’t stand the cold, snowy weather but won’t leave the state because we love that we get summer but also the cold, snowy weather. Well, there actually IS something...
Suspect in $100M Gloucester County, NJ, Deli Fraud Case Held in Thailand
BANGKOK — A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small Gloucester County delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
From 1 Nest to 250, NJ Bald Eagle Population Continues to Climb
🔵 Eagles are still considered "state-endangered" and "state-threatened" in NJ. 🔵 83% of nests successfully produced eggs in 2022. 🔵 Delaware Bay region is NJ's bald eagle stronghold. New Jersey is home to 250 active bald eagle nests, according to a 2022 report from the Department of...
Police: Intoxicated Driver In Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Crash
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has released that at approximately 2:50 p.m., today, Saturday, January 21, 2022 a motor vehicle crash (suspected intoxicated driver involved) occurred at the intersection of Delilah and Fire Roads in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. “A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by...
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man in Gloucester County, NJ
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Deptford. According to a preliminary investigation, officers responded to a home on Fox Run Road following a 9-1-1 call. One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded....
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
5 Electric/Hybrid Cars Catch Fire, Closing Interstate 295 in NJ
EWING — A fire on a car carrier on Route 295 closed the highway during the Monday morning commute. Five electric or hybrid vehicles on the carrier caught fire at 6:15 AM in the southbound lanes between Exit 75 (West Trenton) and Exit 73 (Scotch Road), said Ewing police Lt. Glenn R. Tettemer.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
NJ Looks to Mandate Practice Hours For Young Drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Saudi National Arrested in Theft of NJ School Bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
18-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue just after 3:00 for a ShotSpotter alert. Authorities at the scene located evidence of gunfire in the area of...
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
‘Good Samaritan’ Who Found Alligator Outside NJ House Was in on ‘Scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
More Gun Violence: Two 15-year-old Boys Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City two 15-year-old boys are recovering after being shot this past weekend. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:30 early Sunday morning in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officials found evidence of gunfire...
