Ocean County, NJ

NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ Looks to Mandate Practice Hours For Young Drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Saudi National Arrested in Theft of NJ School Bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
‘Good Samaritan’ Who Found Alligator Outside NJ House Was in on ‘Scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
