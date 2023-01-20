ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, MI

wphm.net

Council could vote to demolish ‘nuisance’ home

Port Huron City Council meets this evening in a regular session meeting. Council members will hear public comments tonight on the parks and recreation 2023-27 master plan and whether or not a structure at 814 Erie Street should be demolished for code violations. According to the city’s building inspector, a...
PORT HURON, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI

