Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Bucks to get Antetokounmpo, Middleton back against Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are expecting to have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton back in their lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said both forwards will play, barring a setback in warmups. Antetokounmpo missed five straight games...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a 114-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were again without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mobley made sure the Cavs shook off their loss...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Softball named a 'Team to Watch' in SEC

After winning 40 games last season, the No. 19 Auburn Tigers are poised for another big season. The Tigers return two of three key pitchers from last season and a myriad of solid bats in the lineup that will be sure to lead them to success. That is why D1Softball has listed Auburn as a “team to watch” in the SEC this season.
AUBURN, AL

