KSAT 12
Kitchen fire forces evacuation of family from Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family will be out of their home for a little while after a fire started in their apartment late Monday night. The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located on Starcrest Drive, on the city’s Northeast Side.
KSAT 12
Family of 7 displaced following fire at West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven has been displaced following a fire at their West Side home late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Wingate Avenue, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road.
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
KTSA
Two people hit by car during fight over west side car burglary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman suspected of breaking into a car is in the hospital after she was hit by another car. Police in San Antonio say the woman was confronted by the owner of a car broken into Sunday night, and the fight that followed landed both the suspect and the owner in the street in the 4200 block of Culebra Road.
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
KSAT 12
KSAT 12
Man dies after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by an SUV on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of S General McMullen. Police said a man, 55 to 65 years old, was crossing...
KSAT 12
7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says
COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Massive fire breaks out again at scrap metal facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a massive fire at a scrap metal facility Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building on Frio City Road. This isn’t the first time that firefighters have been called to this facility.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
'It will be a landmark for the strip': City breaks ground on police substation in Tobin Hill area
SAN ANTONIO — The Tobin Hill neighborhood is just South of the St. Mary's Strip in central San Antonio. The area has been a hotbed of frustration for both homeowners and businesses with constant construction and late night disturbances. Soon, it will also be the home to a brand...
KSAT 12
Family demands justice after two 19-year-olds found dead at NE Side hotel
Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one just days after his body was found in a hotel room on the Northeast Side. San Antonio police said a housekeeper found the two 19-year-olds on Tuesday at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
KSAT 12
Teenager found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
