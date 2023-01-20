ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Family of 7 displaced following fire at West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven has been displaced following a fire at their West Side home late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Wingate Avenue, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Two people hit by car during fight over west side car burglary

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman suspected of breaking into a car is in the hospital after she was hit by another car. Police in San Antonio say the woman was confronted by the owner of a car broken into Sunday night, and the fight that followed landed both the suspect and the owner in the street in the 4200 block of Culebra Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says

COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy