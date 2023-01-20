Read full article on original website
Linda Relyea-Dodig
3d ago
How about stricter laws initiated against parents to control their childrens behavior off schools and in? Neglectful parents is the main reason for problems in schools, and parents should be held responsible for their own behavior.
Akron looking for police officers: Find out how to apply
AKRON, Ohio — On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city is accepting applications for police officers. Those interested can apply through March 9, 2023 and are eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. “Our police officers serve a crucial role in our communities,” said Akron Mayor Dan...
thereporternewspaperonline.com
City Of Akron Now Accepting Applications For Akron Police Officers
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer through March 9, 2023. Apply today by visiting www.governmentjobs.com/careers/akron. “Our police officers serve a crucial role in our communities,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “At a time when building up trust between...
cleveland19.com
Medical debt relief proposed for 50,000 Cleveland residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council is introducing legislation that could provide medical debt relief to 50,000 Cleveland residents. The legislation will help eliminate approximately $200M in medical debt, with ARPA funds being used. The Council Meeting on Monday will be the first step for this legislation. Once introduced,...
Utility Assistance Resource Fair in Cleveland Feb. 4
The Ohio Regional Sewer District will host a Utility Assistance Resource Fair in partnership with City of Clevland Councilmembers Stephanie Howse and Anthony Hairston on Feb. 4.
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center hosting Human Trafficking Awareness Panel Tuesday
The observance helps raise awareness and educate the public about how to identify and prevent the crime.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools announces faculty award winners
Cleveland City Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the City School system, The Principal of the Year is Lisa Earby, from Candy’s Creek Elementary School. The supervisor of the Year was awarded to Christy Duncan, an ESL Supervisor for Cleveland City Schools. The Teacher of the Year...
Cuyahoga County food pantries, SNAP recipients bracing for reduction in benefits
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the pandemic-era federal food stamp benefits end in March, Carrie Traylor said her food budget will drop from $250 per month to $58. That’s a loss of about two weeks of food, the 64-year-old woman, who is battling colon cancer, told cleveland.com. “I’m scared,”...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Ex-Cleveland Public Library’s head of inclusion and leadership education files racial discrimination lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Public Library’s former director of its inclusion and leadership education department sued the library system last week and accused officials of racial discrimination. Twyla Turner filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland over her October firing. She also accused library officials of failing...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
signalcleveland.org
New Cleveland Police Third District commander wants to address violent crime, improve community relations
Robert Tucker was promoted to Third District commander of the Cleveland Division of Police on Dec. 6. The district covers northern neighborhoods between downtown and East Cleveland, including the Central neighborhood and parts of Slavic Village. Tucker started his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in the Third District...
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic CEO, President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Envisions Optimistic Future in Annual State of the Clinic Address
January 18, 2023 – During today’s annual State of the Clinic address, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., outlined the challenges facing healthcare as the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. “In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of...
boardmantwp.com
FirstEnergy Ohio Customers Can Apply for Bill Assistance Programs
Residential customers of Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. “Many of our customers continue to face financial...
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
