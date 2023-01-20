Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
foxnebraska.com
Police continue to follow leads about missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora police say they are still attempting to find Robert and Loveda Proctor, who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Chief Paul Graham said the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors was that they were eastbound from Giltner on Highway 6 the night of January 11.
foxnebraska.com
Avoiding pitfalls with home projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Central Nebraska Home Show took place at Fonner Park over the weekend. The event showcases anything and everything that has to do with homes. Panel experts talked about the pitfalls that can come with building a home and how to avoid getting deeper into them. Experts say planning the process is the biggest thing that people don’t account for and can lead to a deeper slip into a pitfall.
foxnebraska.com
Mental Health Awareness: Finding resources for self-improvement
KEARNEY, Neb. — Finding resources is a great start for self-improvement, although there are times when it has not been as easy to do so. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about how to find mental health resources and talked more specifically about the MyLink app.
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: Explore Program provides unique experiences
KEARNEY, Neb. — Giving students the opportunity to explore new avenues, and creating different paths to a possible career is the goal of a program at Kearney Public Schools. Kris Grassmeyer with Horizon Middle Schools has more.
foxnebraska.com
Stuhr Museum earns its place among nation's best through accreditation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Stuhr Museum earns its place among the nation's top museums, among just nine Nebraska museums to be nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). “That's huge for us. Accreditation is the backbone of a museum,” said Chris Hochstetler, executive director. He said...
foxnebraska.com
Lopers Go 1-2 at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team beat No. 23 Western Colorado, 23-16, and fell to both No. 17 Northern State, 22-20, and No. 8 Adams State, 21-18, Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. This was day two of the...
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: How to read a dog food label
KEARNEY, Neb. — As our pets get older when should we be concerned that our furry loved one is becoming overweight?. Dr. Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it's a lot easier to put the weight on than it is to get weight off. He said one of the things they see is after pets are spayed or neutered, pet owners say, "I don't want my dog to get fat".
foxnebraska.com
UNK falls to Washburn
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Tyler Nelson scored a career-high 25 points and last second three didn't fall for Nebraska Kearney as the Washburn Ichabods posted a 65-62 win Saturday evening in Topeka. This was the only meeting this year between WU (8-9,...
Comments / 0