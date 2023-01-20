Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pregnant WNBA Star: I Was ‘Discriminated Against’ With Trade
Pregnant WNBA star Dearica Hamby was traded Saturday from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and responded with a scathing Instagram post saying she was “lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against.”Hamby, who has a 5-year-old daughter, announced in September during the Aces’ championship parade that she was pregnant with her second child.The 29-year-old claims the Aces, where she has spent her entire pro career, subjected her to “unprofessional and unethical” treatment that left her traumatized before they sent her packing.“I was accused of signing my extension knowingly pregnant. This is false,” she wrote. “I was told that I was ‘a...
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
Anthony Edwards Was Inspired By Girlfriend Before Impressive 44-Point Performance
Anthony Edwards had the ultimate inspiration to go off and dominate the Houston Rockets.
Patrick Beverley And Damian Lillard Nearly Come To Blows After Altercation At Free Throw Line
Beverley was given a technical foul after approaching Lillard during free throw attempt
Ziaire Williams might have hit the longest shot in NBA history
The NBA does not appear to keep an official record on the longest shot in league history, but the contenders for that title have traveled by word of mouth from generation to generation. Chicago Bulls guard Norm Van Lier was said to set the bar back in 1977 with what...
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
LeBron James made Los Angeles Lakers history during Sunday's game.
BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.
Lakers-Wizards trade details: Los Angeles adds Rui Hachimura in exchange for draft picks, Kendrick Nunn
The Lakers have reportedly made the first splash to get the NBA's trade season underway. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers will acquire 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Los Angeles is trying to...
Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023
Some throwback Black Mamba kicks are en route.
Why Rui Hachimura is a perfect fit on Lakers next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
Trade speculation has swirled around Rui Hachimura for weeks. Finally, the former top-10 pick has a new home after the Lakers picked him up in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Perhaps this isn't the slam dunk blockbuster that Lakers fans were hoping for — Rob Pelinka continues...
When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase
Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...
