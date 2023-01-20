ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek

By AP, WOWK
 4 days ago

(The video above is from a previous story)

A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek.

The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish. In a news release, the commission said the impact from the spill has been “torturous” for residents.

The lawsuit, which also names the chemical’s manufacturer, seeks a remediation plan within 10 days. The statement said the trucking company, Gadsen, Gaillard and West, proposed a monitoring and containment plan that the commission deemed as insufficient.

The chemical involved is a compound commonly used in cleaning detergents. The spill occurred on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax. The lawsuit said the truck’s driver was arrested afterward on a drunken driving charge.

North Charleston, South Carolina-based Gadsen, Gaillard and West could not be reached for comment Thursday. The company did not have a working telephone number.

Comments / 10

James Carroll
4d ago

make it a huge fine. when these companies destroy our waters and forests along with the animals we hunt and fish they need to pay. I can live longer and happier living off the land than I can in a coal mine or gas field.

Reply(1)
7
Debra Johnson
4d ago

good Lord!the guy was DRUNK!!the Company should pay for the restitution and Damages!in the Long term. This is just Awful.

Reply
3
