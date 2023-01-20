Things to do this weekend: country show, rodeo, bridal show and art adventures

A country show and a rodeo. A bridal show and lots of art adventures. All are among the entertainment options in Wichita this weekend. Here are a few good ones:

Bridal Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Century II Convention Hall, 225 W. Douglas

If you’re engaged, hope to be engaged or just like to dream about your wedding day, this weekend’s Bridal & Event Expo at Century II will likely provide some entertainment. The event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Convention Hall, will be filled with wedding vendors who specialize in formal wear, catering, music, hair and makeup, photography and more. A one-day ticket is $14, and a two-day ticket is $17. Ages 11 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available at selectaseat.com or by calling 316-755-7328.

Red Dirt country show

8 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Red Dirt country music singer Wade Bowen is returning to Wichita this weekend for a concert at The Cotillion. Bowen, a Texas native, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the opening act is Tequila Ridge, a band from Wichita. Tickets are $20 at thecotillion.com

Art that Touches Your Heart

Through Feb. 26, City Arts, 334 N. Mead

The 11th annual Art That Touches Your Heart exhibition recently opened at City Arts in Old Town and is intended to offer inspiration to African American art students. The show, which is in its third year at City Arts, features the work of Black artists from across the United States, including John Allen, Frank Sowell, Verlene Mahomes and more. The show will be on display in the main gallery through Feb. 26. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3. Admission is free.

The rodeo is in town

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City

The rodeo is coming to Park City, where the PRCA Championship Rodeo will take place on Friday and Saturday at Hartman Arena. The rodeo will feature contestants from across the United States competing for spots at the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas. Doors open both nights at 6:30 p.m., and the action starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45 for adults and $10-$45 for ages 2-12. Children under 2 will be admitted free. On Friday, children 2 to 12 get in free with a paid adult. For tickets and more information, visit hartmanarena.com

Family ArtVenture

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd.

The Wichita Art Museum is putting on one of its Family ArtVenture events on Saturday, this one called “Fleeced to Meet You.” The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will let visitors get acquainted with an alpaca from Flatland Ranch and watch spinners turn wool into yarn. Visitors also can learn how to turn wheat into art with a straw artist. Admission is free.

Murder mystery

6 p.m Saturday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.

A series of murder mystery events are happening at Old Cowtown Museum once a month through March, and the first one is this weekend. The interactive show, called “Murder at the Deadwood Saloon,” starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and includes dinner. A cash bar also will be set up. It’s $40 a person, and participants must be 21 or older. New murder mysteries will be staged on Feb. 18 and March 11. For tickets, visit bit.ly/CowtownDeadwood