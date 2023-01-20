ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Things to do this weekend: country show, rodeo, bridal show and art adventures

By Alexis Jungman
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBRqz_0kLJl18I00

A country show and a rodeo. A bridal show and lots of art adventures. All are among the entertainment options in Wichita this weekend. Here are a few good ones:

Bridal Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Century II Convention Hall, 225 W. Douglas

If you’re engaged, hope to be engaged or just like to dream about your wedding day, this weekend’s Bridal & Event Expo at Century II will likely provide some entertainment. The event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Convention Hall, will be filled with wedding vendors who specialize in formal wear, catering, music, hair and makeup, photography and more. A one-day ticket is $14, and a two-day ticket is $17. Ages 11 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available at selectaseat.com or by calling 316-755-7328.

Red Dirt country show

8 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Red Dirt country music singer Wade Bowen is returning to Wichita this weekend for a concert at The Cotillion. Bowen, a Texas native, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the opening act is Tequila Ridge, a band from Wichita. Tickets are $20 at thecotillion.com

Art that Touches Your Heart

Through Feb. 26, City Arts, 334 N. Mead

The 11th annual Art That Touches Your Heart exhibition recently opened at City Arts in Old Town and is intended to offer inspiration to African American art students. The show, which is in its third year at City Arts, features the work of Black artists from across the United States, including John Allen, Frank Sowell, Verlene Mahomes and more. The show will be on display in the main gallery through Feb. 26. A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3. Admission is free.

The rodeo is in town

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City

The rodeo is coming to Park City, where the PRCA Championship Rodeo will take place on Friday and Saturday at Hartman Arena. The rodeo will feature contestants from across the United States competing for spots at the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas. Doors open both nights at 6:30 p.m., and the action starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45 for adults and $10-$45 for ages 2-12. Children under 2 will be admitted free. On Friday, children 2 to 12 get in free with a paid adult. For tickets and more information, visit hartmanarena.com

Family ArtVenture

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd.

The Wichita Art Museum is putting on one of its Family ArtVenture events on Saturday, this one called “Fleeced to Meet You.” The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will let visitors get acquainted with an alpaca from Flatland Ranch and watch spinners turn wool into yarn. Visitors also can learn how to turn wheat into art with a straw artist. Admission is free.

Murder mystery

6 p.m Saturday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.

A series of murder mystery events are happening at Old Cowtown Museum once a month through March, and the first one is this weekend. The interactive show, called “Murder at the Deadwood Saloon,” starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and includes dinner. A cash bar also will be set up. It’s $40 a person, and participants must be 21 or older. New murder mysteries will be staged on Feb. 18 and March 11. For tickets, visit bit.ly/CowtownDeadwood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho

If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Another mid-week snow event for KAKEland

Not all that much has changed regarding the forecast. This winter storm looks like a near miss overall with the heaviest snowfall South of our area across Texas & Oklahoma. There is now a Winter Weather Advisory across South Central KAKEland, some accumulating snowfall is possible mainly SE of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

The Story Behind the Building: Corbin

Recognized as Wichita State’s most internationally recognized building, Corbin Education Center has a detailed history, both within Wichita and out. The hub for applied studies majors, located on the north side of the WSU campus, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright has designed two locations in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
5K+
Followers
222
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy