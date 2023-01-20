Read full article on original website
WIBW
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
KVOE
One person hurt in vehicle-pedestrian crash outside Emporia State University
One person was hurt after a wreck in north Emporia on Monday evening. Emporia Police, Emporia State Police and Safety and Emporia Fire responded to 15th and Merchant after a reported vehicle-pedestrian wreck shortly before 7 pm. The pedestrian, currently unnamed, was taken to Newman Regional Health with what Emporia Fire is calling moderate to severe injuries.
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
WIBW
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
WIBW
Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas has risen to nearly 15 cents more than it was at the same time a week ago. AAA indicates on Monday, Jan. 23, that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas sits at $3.05. Compared to a week ago, that is 14 cents more and from a month ago it is a 29-cent difference. Compared to the same day in 2022, it is one cent less per gallon of gas.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause information may not be released until mid-week or later
It could be mid-week at the earliest before a cause is listed for the Four Seasons Apartment complex fire that displaced all the residents inside the 2230 Prairie building Friday morning. Fire developed in apartment 2A, either listed as the basement or first floor, and was put out quickly. However,...
KVOE
Planning a controlled burn? Osage County joining Lyon County with online burn permits
Don’t be surprised if early pasture burns begin soon across the KVOE listening area. Over the past 15 years, there have been controlled burns — and out-of-control burns — as early as mid-January, although the official season doesn’t begin until March or April. Once again this...
KVOE
Negotiations continue on short-term extension for Lyon County animal quarantine contract
Friday may not see the end of the Humane Society’s contract involving animal quarantines for Lyon County animals after all. Negotiations are underway on a short-term, two-month extension involving two quarantine court-hold kennels for Lyon County animals and an unspecified financial increase for Emporia Animal Shelter operations. The Humane...
Wichita, surrounding areas are expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when and how much
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at noon Tuesday.
KVOE
Eight people escape destructive Osage City house fire
Eight people escaped injury after their Osage City home caught fire early Saturday. The Osage City Police Department says the fire happened at 622 Main and was reported around 4 am. A 13-year-old boy noticed smoke as he went to the kitchen to get a drink of water. Everyone then left the house, which had “extensive” fire, smoke and water damage.
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Emporia gazette.com
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
KSNT
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
KVOE
WEATHER: More light snow for area counties by Tuesday evening; winter weather advisories issued areawide
Another round of snowfall is possible areawide Tuesday into Wednesday. TV-13 meteorologist Thomas Schmidt expects a gradual changeover from rain to snow by late afternoon or early evening. Schmidt says snowfall should be over by 7 am. He’s expecting minor travel impacts with this incoming winter storm. Winter weather...
KVOE
102nd Lyon County League Tournament underway
The longest-running consecutive basketball tournament west of the Mississippi is back in White Auditorium. Competition began for the 102nd Lyon County League Tournament Monday. This will be the 83rd year White Auditorium has hosted the tournament according to Director Ted Vannocker. Vannocker has led the tournament for more than 40...
Friday fatal fire ruled as homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide. According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton. The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old […]
