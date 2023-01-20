Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Ga. family gunned down in their driveway were ambushed by masked men, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family who was shot in their driveway, leaving the father dead, were the targets of an ambush, deputies say. On Friday night, 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel was returning to his Bibb County home with his wife and daughter, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
BCSO searches for vehicle in connection to fatal shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify persons of interest as well as find a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. BCSO says the incident took place in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane,...
Investigators need help in locating car used in south Bibb shooting as new details emerge
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a car that may have been involved in the shooting of a man in south Bibb on Friday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane near Hartley Bridge Road. Pinal Patel...
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation
There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
Cigar lounge opens in downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Churchill’s on Cherry, a cigar and lounge bar and shop on Cherry Street next to Cherry Street Hookah, is now open. The business offers cigars, drinks and food served in an ambient setting. “It’s more upscale, and there really aren’t any, this is probably...
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings
In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
Man arrested on drug charges in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Monroe County after police found drugs inside a stolen vehicle. Just after 10 a.m. Jan. 23, a Flock Camera system alerted Monroe County deputies to a stolen vehicle. The deputies stopped the car on Pate Road. They discovered the driver, Adonte Jordan, was wanted out of Bibb County.
Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
Alice Coachman selected for Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame
MACON — Albany native and Olympic champion Alice Coachman is one of four honorees who will be inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame at Wesleyan College here on March 8. Coachman was the first African American woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal and has...
1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies. Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When deputies arrived,...
‘It makes it appear that there’s no hope.’ The impact of Macon’s murder trial delays
Jeremy Jerome Kendrick Jr. has been locked inside the Bibb County jail for more than four years. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murdering two convenience store clerks. Unable to post bond, he waited behind bars for more than 46 months before going on trial in...
A Pup named Duck meets his new family
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An adorable photo is getting plenty of love on social media. In a post to Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office congratulated a sweet pup who now has an equally sweet family. Thanks to the Bondable Pups program, Duck, found a 'furever' home with the Poole...
2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
