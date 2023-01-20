ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO searches for vehicle in connection to fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify persons of interest as well as find a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. BCSO says the incident took place in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
AMERICUS, GA
41nbc.com

Cigar lounge opens in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Churchill’s on Cherry, a cigar and lounge bar and shop on Cherry Street next to Cherry Street Hookah, is now open. The business offers cigars, drinks and food served in an ambient setting. “It’s more upscale, and there really aren’t any, this is probably...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested on drug charges in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Monroe County after police found drugs inside a stolen vehicle. Just after 10 a.m. Jan. 23, a Flock Camera system alerted Monroe County deputies to a stolen vehicle. The deputies stopped the car on Pate Road. They discovered the driver, Adonte Jordan, was wanted out of Bibb County.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A Pup named Duck meets his new family

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An adorable photo is getting plenty of love on social media. In a post to Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office congratulated a sweet pup who now has an equally sweet family. Thanks to the Bondable Pups program, Duck, found a 'furever' home with the Poole...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

