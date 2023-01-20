Read full article on original website
NME
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”
Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
Percy Hynes White of 'Wednesday' Is Another Nepo Baby — Who Are His Parents?
Before he starred as the brooding Xavier Thorpe in Netflix's hit show Wednesday, actor Percy Hynes White was best known as Andy Stryker on the Fox series The Gifted. The Canadian actor has been involved in the entertainment industry since he was 8, but he isn't the only actor in the family.
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has “avoided” watching ‘House Of The Dragon’
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she has “avoided” watching spin-off House Of The Dragon as it’s “too weird”. The spin-off series is one of many Thrones-related projects in the works at HBO, and shared its first season last year. House Of The Dragon,...
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
NME
Listen to a snippet of Rosalía’s new song ‘Lie Like You Love Me’
Rosalía has taken to TikTok to continue teasing her upcoming single ‘Lie Like You Love Me’ – check out a snippet below. Rosalía confirmed she’d be releasing new single ‘LLYLM’ earlier this month, with a release date of January 27 shared shortly afterwards.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Young Winona Ryder With New Look as she shoots for Russo brothers’ ‘The Electric State’
It seems Millie’s love affair with the 80s is not going to end anytime soon. Born a Gen Z but interestingly she has this old-world charm that makes her a perfect fit for projects set in the 80s or in the 18th century. Millie Bobby Brown killed it in Stranger Things and was delightful in corsets in Enola Holmes! And now her next movie is yet again set in the 1980s.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Wore a Schiaparelli Dress With a Huge Faux Lion Head on the Front
I think it's safe to say that I didn't expect to write this news story today, but here we are. Fashion month is officially underway, meaning we're in for a few weeks of eye-catching celebrity style, and Kylie Jenner is already making headlines with her wardrobe choices. This morning, the Kardashian stepped out at Paris Fashion Week wearing a dress with a massive lion head hanging off the front. Yep, it's pretty hard to miss. And, before I go any further, she points out that the head is actually totally fake, created with manmade materials.
NME
Flea sparks rumours of Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Glastonbury 2023
Fans suspect Red Hot Chili Peppers could be performing at Glastonbury this year after bassist Flea shared a cryptic social media post. This year’s festival is due to take place on June 21-25, but so far only Elton John has been revealed as a headliner. Other rumoured acts that...
NME
The Kid LAROI announces ‘Fortnite’ experience featuring unreleased songs
The Kid LAROI has confirmed details of his Wild Dreams Fortnite experience, which will include unreleased music. Set to launch this Friday (January 27), The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams experience is set to be “an immersive, interactive musical experience portraying LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to headlining sold-out performances as a worldwide superstar.”
netflixjunkie.com
Percy Hynes White Brings Attention to Him as Women Demand His Removal From the Netflix Original ‘Wednesday’
While fans love the Netflix Original show, Wednesday, the show has made a headline for controversy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, it became the second-most-watched English-language Netflix series within three weeks of its release. The series became widely popular among viewers because they loved the performance of Jenna Ortega. However, another co-star named Percy Hynes White has brought the attention of the ladies on Twitter.
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Reacts To Noah Schnapp Coming Out And Comments On Mike And Wills' Future
Finn Wolfhard shares his thoughts on Noah Schanpp coming out, and the future of Mike and Wills' relationship on Stranger Things.
So Everybody’s Wrong? Raven Symoné Creates Frenzy Around Correctly Pronouncing Her Name
Raven Symoné isn’t “tripping” over how her fans say her name. The actress and singer, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, recently responded to the commotion she caused last week regarding the actual pronunciation of her last name. For context, in the viral TikTok video shared on January 20, Symoné is seen using a voice-over track and captions, which included the proper spelling and way to enunciate her name as she sat in what appears to be her car.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
Doja Cat Glued 30,000 Swarovski Crystals All Over Her Body In The Name Of Fashion
If you were scrolling through Instagram this morning and thought you were seeing red, you were probably just watching Doja Cat’s arrival at the Schiaparelli show. Doja Cat’s fashion week look featured full-on red body crystals—30,000 Swarovski crystals to be exact. The singer’s entire head, face and arms were artfully bedazzled in red to match her fiery red Schiaparelli look. While Paris Couture week brings out the height of fashion on the runway, on the street and especially on celebrities, the Schiaparelli show always manages to take the drama a step further. Daniel Roseberry, the current designer behind Schiaparelli, is known...
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
NME
Niall Horan teases third album with song snippet and cryptic website
Niall Horan has teased the release of his third album with an acoustic song snippet and a new website. In a new teaser shared on the former One Direction singer’s TikTok, he plays an acoustic snippet of a song before asking: “Something like that?”. “God only knows where...
NME
The best UK streaming platforms – ranked!
If you want to stream everything on every major platform in 2023 you’ll need to pay £1,126. Which is obviously ridiculous. Cut down your subscriptions and you’ll also be saving yourself from endlessly scrolling through a dozen watchlists every night – with far too much to choose from to ever justify the cost. So which ones are worth the direct debit? Here, we rank the best streamers available right now…
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Natalie Lee Slams Ex Shayne Jensen For Joining ‘Perfect Match’ — While They Were Still Dating!
Netflix’s upcoming reality series is already turning up the heat – and not for sexy reasons! Former Love is Blind couple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jensen have gotten into a public spat over Jensen’s involvement in the streamer’s new matchmaker series Perfect Match. Over the weekend,...
NME
How to watch the Oscar 2023 nominations live
The 95th edition of the Oscars will take place in Los Angeles in March. This year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, looks set to celebrate the milestone birthday by honoring both the year’s best films and the past. Speaking recently about...
