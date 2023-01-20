Raven Symoné isn’t “tripping” over how her fans say her name. The actress and singer, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, recently responded to the commotion she caused last week regarding the actual pronunciation of her last name. For context, in the viral TikTok video shared on January 20, Symoné is seen using a voice-over track and captions, which included the proper spelling and way to enunciate her name as she sat in what appears to be her car.

