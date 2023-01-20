Read full article on original website
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
WAVY News 10
Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in designated areas
WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Chopper 10: Rivers Casino Grand Opening. Julie Millet and pilot Scott Abbott give you a look at the casino's grand opening --...
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is officially open
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Monday, January 23.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills
The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
Josh’s Journey: Williamsburg 10-year-old classic car lover remembered for kindness and compassion
A 10-year-old Williamsburg boy who died just days after Christmas, is being remembered for his kind spirit and old soul.
WAVY News 10
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
WAVY News 10
After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back
The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled through the streets of Ocean View was in 2019! https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/after-3-years-of-bad-luck-this-years-ocean-view-st-patricks-day-parade-is-back/. After 3 years of bad luck, this year’s Ocean View …. The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled...
Lanes closed in Norfolk due to I-64 crash
A multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Northampton Ave. at mile marker 279.9 has caused all east lanes to close.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: USS New Hampshire Homecoming
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS New Hampshire returned home from six months of grueling and dynamic operations in the north Atlantic. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
3 Things To Do: Jan. 23 – 29
Portsmouth Restaurant Week, shows at Chrysler Hall, Cirque du Soleil and more happening this week in Hampton Roads
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
WAVY News 10
Person found with gunshot wound on Portsmouth Blvd. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Sunday evening. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Blvd.
Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
Virginia Beach restaurant holds 'Pay What You Can' day to help people in need
CLTRE. vgn jnt in Kemps River Crossing created a special menu on Saturday with no set price, allowing customers to pay whatever they wanted, or were able, to pay.
Winter Wildlife Festival Reveals Hampton Roads’ Cold-Weather Visitors
Just when you thought there wasn’t much to do in January and February, the Hampton Roads area has a great opportunity to get up close with Bay wildlife. Coastal Virginia hosts a variety of visiting animals each winter. In addition to migratory birds, there are visits from whales, seals, and more. Beginning on Jan. 28, the Winter Wildlife Festival will offer opportunities to experience and learn about these winter visitors. There will be a variety of activities, both indoors and outside.
Homicide investigation underway outside NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" that was later ruled a homicide along a road on the outskirts of Naval Air Station Oceana Monday. Investigators are near the intersection of Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle, which is close to the Ocean...
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
