Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in designated areas

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Chopper 10: Rivers Casino Grand Opening. Julie Millet and pilot Scott Abbott give you a look at the casino's grand opening --...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills

The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

After 3 years of bad luck, this year's Ocean View St. Patrick's Day Parade is back

The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled through the streets of Ocean View was in 2019! https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/after-3-years-of-bad-luck-this-years-ocean-view-st-patricks-day-parade-is-back/.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USS New Hampshire Homecoming

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS New Hampshire returned home from six months of grueling and dynamic operations in the north Atlantic. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Winter Wildlife Festival Reveals Hampton Roads' Cold-Weather Visitors

Just when you thought there wasn’t much to do in January and February, the Hampton Roads area has a great opportunity to get up close with Bay wildlife. Coastal Virginia hosts a variety of visiting animals each winter. In addition to migratory birds, there are visits from whales, seals, and more. Beginning on Jan. 28, the Winter Wildlife Festival will offer opportunities to experience and learn about these winter visitors. There will be a variety of activities, both indoors and outside.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

