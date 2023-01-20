ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
Washington Examiner

Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school

Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy