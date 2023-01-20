Read full article on original website
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
Thoughts, prayers and calls for change after Iowa charter school shooting
DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Statements and condolences are pouring in after a fatal shooting at a Des Moines charter school on Monday that left two students dead. Governor Kim Reynolds was among the first to comment on the shooting. “I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen […]
Police say Iowa shooting was not a random attack
Investigators say the shooting at an educational program in Des Moines, Iowa, that left two students dead was not a random attack. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports.
Suspect arrested in Des Moines shooting that left 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say
A man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, Iowa, left two students dead and the program's founder seriously injured, authorities said in a press release.
Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school
Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
Des Moines police investigate shooting after a person was shot in the hand
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured a person. It happened near the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clarkson Avenue on Saturday, just northwest of the Downtown. When police arrived, they found a person that was shot in the hand, that person was...
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
