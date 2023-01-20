ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Economic barometer warns that a US recession could come soon

A key barometer for the health of the economy continues to flash a recession warning sign, indicating a downturn is in store for the US in the near future. A growing number of business leaders agree the US economy is getting worse.
Benzinga

Trump Beefs Up Defamation War Against New York Prosecutor, Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Likely Lawsuit On Google For Influencing Online Ad Market: Today's Top Stories

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired trial lawyer Joe Tacopina in a matter about alleged defamatory statements made by the former criminal division chief at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Mark Pomerantz. The alleged defamatory statements were made in Pomerantz's resignation letter, according to the letter sent by...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift

David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
CNN

Bill Gates backs start-up tackling cow burps and farts

It turns out burps can be big business. Billionaire Bill Gates has announced an investment in Australian start-up Rumin8, which is developing a seaweed-based feed to reduce the methane emissions cows produce through their burps and, to a lesser extent, farts.
CNN

Discover the Best of the Best: These 38 Products Have Reviewers Raving and You'll Understand Why

With aisles and aisles to scroll through on Amazon, it's hard to know where to start. Although there will always be featured products and front-page items, your best bet is always to listen to those who have already tried them. With these 38 products with thousands of raving reviewers, you will not be disappointed by the gems everyone is in love with. Alarm clocks that will make mornings a little easier and kitchen products that will make cooking a lot more fun are just a few items everyone is racing to Amazon for. So get ready to discover the best of the best - these products are sure to impress.
CNN

37 Tech Products And Gadgets That Will Make Your Life Easier And More Productive In 2023

When we think we’ve gotten used to the cutting edge of gadgetry, the following year delivers more innovations. Let us help you catch up with this list of 37 devices that showcase the latest in consumer tech. As you might expect, these products are designed to streamline our routines and make everyday processes more efficient. Each one features an innovation you may have never seen before, perhaps even representing the future of tech in its respective category. And not only that, but there may be items on our list that you didn‘t know came in gadget form. But enough preamble – it’s time for you to step up and witness what the latest tech offers.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy