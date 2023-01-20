Read full article on original website
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
This guy made $150,000 a day, because Corporate America is out of control
Reporters often joke that journalists are going to the "dark side" when they go into PR. After reading about Geoff Morrell, a hero I didn't know I needed, I understand the temptation.
Here's what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens
After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the government's bills.
Economic barometer warns that a US recession could come soon
A key barometer for the health of the economy continues to flash a recession warning sign, indicating a downturn is in store for the US in the near future. A growing number of business leaders agree the US economy is getting worse.
The Washington Post is not for sale, owner Jeff Bezos and the newspaper say
The Washington Post is not for sale, spokespeople for the newspaper and its owner Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday.
'420 price was not a joke.' Elon Musk testifies again in trial over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand for a second day on Monday and attempted to explain the thought process behind his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018, pushing back at the idea that it was partly a joke.
Trump Beefs Up Defamation War Against New York Prosecutor, Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Likely Lawsuit On Google For Influencing Online Ad Market: Today's Top Stories
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired trial lawyer Joe Tacopina in a matter about alleged defamatory statements made by the former criminal division chief at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Mark Pomerantz. The alleged defamatory statements were made in Pomerantz's resignation letter, according to the letter sent by...
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
Bill Gates backs start-up tackling cow burps and farts
It turns out burps can be big business. Billionaire Bill Gates has announced an investment in Australian start-up Rumin8, which is developing a seaweed-based feed to reduce the methane emissions cows produce through their burps and, to a lesser extent, farts.
Pandemic jobless benefits fraud likely tops $60 billion. House GOP to start investigating next week
More than $60 billion may have been paid out in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report released Monday by the US Government Accountability Office.
UK's Crown Estate sues Twitter over alleged non-payment of rent in London offices
The Crown Estate, a British commercial property portfolio historically belonging to the monarch, began court proceedings against Twitter over the tech giant's alleged non-payment of rent in its London offices, a spokesperson of the property business told CNN on Monday.
Chase closes some New York ATMs early because of 'rising crime'
Citing "rising crime and vagrancy," Chase Bank has shuttered 24-hour access to some of its New York ATMs.
