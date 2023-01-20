Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash
Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats say debt ceiling talks must not threaten Social Security, Medicare
As Republicans in Washington push for spending cuts, Florida Democrats say seniors need to watch out. At a press conference on Social Security and Medicare, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz argued the programs face a threat — and so does Florida. The Weston Democrat said Republicans want to cut...
DeSantis defends banning African American studies course as Black leaders call for action
Black officials in Florida are seeking to overturn the administration’s determination that the class “significantly lacks educational value.”
Florida secretary of state touts new voting restrictions as ‘gold standard’ of ‘election integrity’
Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats.
Federal judge says Gov. DeSantis violated Florida Constitution but dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
It was not immediately clear Friday whether Warren would appeal Hinkle’s decision.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis calls for juror ‘supermajority’ to suffice in death penalty cases
'Obviously a majority of the jury has to, maybe a supermajority.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis started out his week with the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA), where he discussed his desire to allow juries to administer the death penalty via a supermajority vote, rather than requiring unanimity. “Fine, have a supermajority....
islandernews.com
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23
Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
westorlandonews.com
Adjutant General of Florida Appointed by Governor DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. The Adjutant General of Florida is the Governor’s senior military advisor and is the top military position in the state. Major General Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
WPTV
South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
WCJB
Federal judge blasts Gov. DeSantis but dismisses State Attorney Warren lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - While finding that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren violated the law, a federal judge on Friday grudgingly ruled that he lacked the power to reinstate the twice-elected Democrat. Warren, who is a Gainesville native, filed a lawsuit after DeSantis...
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.
POLITICO
Clean energy policy in New Jersey lawmakers' hands
Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. NEW JERSEY CLEAN ENERGY IN HANDS OF LEGISLATURE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy...
Destin Log
Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us
These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
‘Here again’: Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe
Women's marches took on a different feel this year.
floridianpress.com
Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined
State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
You're stressed over the wrong things. Floridians have most to lose in the 'fixing' of Social Security
And now, a discussion about a real problem facing Floridians. No, it’s not trans swimmers, unvarnished Black history or diversity training at your job. I’m talking about Social Security and...
Comments / 0