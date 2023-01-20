ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

POLITICO

Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash

Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23

Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Adjutant General of Florida Appointed by Governor DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. The Adjutant General of Florida is the Governor’s senior military advisor and is the top military position in the state. Major General Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Clean energy policy in New Jersey lawmakers' hands

Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. NEW JERSEY CLEAN ENERGY IN HANDS OF LEGISLATURE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined

State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.

