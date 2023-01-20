ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Clean energy policy in New Jersey lawmakers' hands

Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. NEW JERSEY CLEAN ENERGY IN HANDS OF LEGISLATURE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Clerks eye changes to voting-reform law

NOT MAILING IT IN — Local clerks gearing up for this year’s municipal elections say universal mail-in voting isn’t working for everyone — and they want changes to the state’s sweeping new elections law ahead of next year’s state and presidential contests, too. Some...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Progressives again raise a wealth tax

THE BUZZ: A prosperous upper class, an enormous wealth gap, a yawning budget deficit and the Democratic votes to raise taxes without Republican help. California would seem to have the groundwork in place to enact a wealth tax. But don’t bet your yacht on it. Lawmakers launched Sacramento’s latest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash

Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE

