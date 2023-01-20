Read full article on original website
Clean energy policy in New Jersey lawmakers' hands
Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. NEW JERSEY CLEAN ENERGY IN HANDS OF LEGISLATURE — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy...
Clerks eye changes to voting-reform law
NOT MAILING IT IN — Local clerks gearing up for this year’s municipal elections say universal mail-in voting isn’t working for everyone — and they want changes to the state’s sweeping new elections law ahead of next year’s state and presidential contests, too. Some...
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
Progressives again raise a wealth tax
THE BUZZ: A prosperous upper class, an enormous wealth gap, a yawning budget deficit and the Democratic votes to raise taxes without Republican help. California would seem to have the groundwork in place to enact a wealth tax. But don’t bet your yacht on it. Lawmakers launched Sacramento’s latest...
DeSantis defends banning African American studies course as Black leaders call for action
Black officials in Florida are seeking to overturn the administration’s determination that the class “significantly lacks educational value.”
Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash
Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
Majority of New Yorkers want Santos to resign, new poll shows
The poll is the first large survey on New York voters’ attitudes about Santos.
