Tesla Supercharger vigilante gets idle fee revenge on “EVholes” in China
Electric cars are becoming more and more mainstream. For drivers who have been using EVs for a long time, the emergence of electric cars as popular forms of transportation has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that the transition to sustainable transport is accelerating. The disadvantage is that rude and insensitive drivers now drive EVs as well.
Elon Musk thanks the Tesla China team and wishes them a prosperous year
Tesla China’s team is arguably among the company’s hardest workers. Through the challenges of 2022 — from strict Covid lockdowns to severe supply chain issues — the Tesla China team pulled through. Tesla has dubbed Giga Shanghai as its primary vehicle export hub, and the facility truly played its role without fail last year, despite the headwinds that it met.
Top questions Tesla investors want answered at the Q4 2022 earnings call
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call is a couple of days away, and investors of the company are already posting their questions for the event’s Q&A session. Similar to past earnings calls, Tesla is gathering inquiries from investor communications platform Say. As of writing, Say’s webpage...
Tesla’s Elon Musk calls for lithium refining to be raised “dramatically”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently noted that he does not believe a change in copper production is necessary to ensure that the sustainability movement continues its ramp. He did highlight, however, that lithium refining needs to increase by a substantial degree. On Sunday, Musk posted a response to Twitter account...
Lightyear 0 production suspended, company turns focus to next-gen model
Lightyear, a leader in solar electric vehicles, has announced that it will be suspending the production of its first-generation car, the Lightyear 0, to focus on its net-gen affordable offering. Lightyear began production of the Lightyear 0 at the tail end of last year, and being the first solar-EV maker...
Tesla bull warns investors of potential dip after Q4 earnings
Longtime Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management (formerly Loup Ventures) is bullish on the electric vehicle maker, but he recently warned investors that TSLA shares could see a dip following the company’s Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call on Wednesday. Tesla shares have seen some recovery...
Tesla price reductions are causing disruptions in the US auto industry: report
American electric vehicle maker Tesla has lowered prices on its entire Model S3XY lineup in the United States, with some vehicle variants receiving as much as 20% off their previous price. The strategy has had a ripple effect across the automobile industry, and it has put pressure on competitors in the EV sector.
Despite tough 2022, Tesla is still one of Wall Street’s favorite carmakers
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had a painful year in 2022, but the electric vehicle company is still one of Wall Street’s favorite carmakers. Despite Elon Musk losing favor from some of his most ardent supporters onilne, analysts appear to be generally positive about Tesla. As per data tracked by FactSet, 64%...
Walmart raising pay to $14 for hourly workers in battle to attract staff
Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, said Tuesday it will raise the average hourly wage for its US workers next month. Walmart, in a memo to staff, said workers in stores and warehouses would receive at least $14 an hour, up from $12. The move would raise the average hourly wage for its US workers to more than $17.50. The retailer currently pays an average of more than $17 to its almost 1.6 million hourly workers. Walmart said the wage increases are a combination of regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates. The increase comes as US wage growth moderates. Data from earlier this month showed average hourly earnings growth for workers slowed to 0.3% in December, compared with 0.4% in the prior month.
Tesla owners request FSD subscription or free supercharging after missing out on discounts
Tesla’s recent price adjustments are no joke. With one swift stroke, Tesla effectively made its vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover into some of the most competitive electric cars in the market. Inasmuch as Tesla would likely be seeing a wave of new vehicle orders...
Tesla Model S featured more in films than any other EV
The Tesla Model S is featured in more films than any other electric vehicle, a new study found. The study by LeasingOptions evaluated the top car manufacturers seen the most in films and on television, and although Ford topped the chart, Tesla ruled the EV portion. The Tesla Model S, the data revealed, has been featured more in films than any other EV.
Tesla to unveil plans for $3.5 billion Tesla Semi plant in Northern Nevada: Governor
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo discussed something notably interesting during his first State of the State address. While he discussed topics such as potential cuts to gas and payroll taxes and boosting public school spending, he also referenced Tesla’s reported plans for a $3.5 billion facility in Northern Nevada, which would be used for the production of the company’s Class 8 all-electric truck, the Tesla Semi.
Elon Musk net worth recovers $10.6 billion in two days amid TSLA recovery
Being Tesla’s largest shareholder, Elon Musk saw his net worth get battered and bruised last year as TSLA shares lost 65% of their value. So notable was the drop in Musk’s net worth that the Guinness World Records actually noted that the Tesla CEO had set the record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history.
Tesla sales in California show it is still the preferred choice in an EV hotspot
Tesla’s exceptional sales record in California shows that, even though many other EV options exist, it is still the ideal choice in what could be considered the country’s hotspot for electric cars. Sales figures released by the California Department of Energy show Tesla sold 212,586 units in California...
Tesla raises Model Y Dual Motor AWD price by $500
Less than two weeks since rolling out a series of aggressive price cuts for its entire S3XY lineup, Tesla initiated a minor $500 price increase for the Model Y Dual Motor AWD. With its recent price adjustment, the Model Y Dual Motor AWD now starts at $53,490. Even with the...
Ford EV transition slashes headcount in Europe, union says
According to German Union IG Metall, Ford plans to cut as many as 3,200 jobs in Europe as part of its EV production strategy. Ford acknowledged toward the end of last year that its EV production and sales strategies could result in significant job loss, specifically within vehicle development and production. It seems as though that prediction is coming true as the American automaker plans to cut 3,200 employees in Europe in keeping with the production shift.
Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV
Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
Tesla reveals Cybertruck windshield details in patent
Tesla has revealed details surrounding the Cybertruck windshield in a patent that was obtained by the automaker just a few days ago. Tesla obtained a patent for “Automotive Glass Structure having feature lines and related methods of manufacture” on January 19. The company describes the glass in the patent:
Upcoming Elon Musk biography from Walter Isaacson nearing completion: report
It appears that Elon Musk’s upcoming biography from respected best-selling author Walter Isaacson is nearing completion. But there is a slight problem — since Musk is constantly making news, the esteemed biographer is reportedly facing some challenges writing the book’s conclusion. Back in 2021, Elon Musk confirmed...
GM reportedly abandoning JV battery plant with LG
General Motors (GM) is reportedly abandoning a joint venture battery production facility with Korean battery manufacturer LG Chem. GM has been on a tear over the past year and a half, establishing new battery production locations via its subsidiary joint venture created with LG called Ultium. However, its fourth production facility will reportedly no longer be pursued, according to leaked information given to Reuters.
