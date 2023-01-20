FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Red Cross hosts ‘Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.’ event in Baton Rouge
What it’s like on the medical side of a mass casualty call
Construction on Florida Street ADA Compliance Project underway
LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle
People turning to yoga therapy for stress, mental health
APSO and River Parishes Community College announce new partnership
1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight
Mayor Broome to deliver part 2 of State of the City Address
I-TEAM: Dispatch audio paints chaotic scene of mass shooting at area bar
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting
New mobile food trailer concept launched at some Livingston Parish schools
BRCC to hold grand opening for Digital Learning and Academic Support Center
Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week
Families impacted by violence in Baton Rouge challenging the community to take stand
I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
‘Suspicious’ package prompts evacuation of Tangipahoa Courthouse
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0