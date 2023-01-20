ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Construction on Florida Street ADA Compliance Project underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Construction is underway to make sidewalks and driveways more accessible in downtown Baton Rouge. MOVEBR announced crews started working on the Florida Street ADA Compliance Project on Jan. 3. The project includes parts of Florida Street from Fourth Street to I-110 and parts of Fourth,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

People turning to yoga therapy for stress, mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Research from the American Physiological Association said 27% of all adults are so stressed, they can't function most days. We've experienced a stressful last few years, and that's why doctors said many of you are prioritizing your mental health in 2023. "The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim's car...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mayor Broome to deliver part 2 of State of the City Address

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will deliver part two of her State of the City address on Monday, Jan. 23. Called Red Stick Rising, the free, public event will highlight the Baton Rouge community's progress and future. It will take place at the Main Library...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim's injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Washington Street in Baton Rouge has been changed to Lorri Burgess Avenue in honor of the city-parish's first African American mayor pro tem. Dozens of folks gathered at the Leo Butler Community Center for the unveiling of the new name and a celebration of her life and accomplishments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dig Restaurant Week is making its return to Baton Rouge. It's happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. You can enjoy 3-course meals at the city's best restaurants for a fraction of the cost but reservations are recommended because places are expected to book up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend. Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit. The rain gear is a must if you're going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we're not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

