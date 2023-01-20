Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Opens Up Applications For First Time Since 2018Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: January 23 to 29, 2023
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, January 23 to Sunday, January 29, 2023. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: January 23 to 29, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, January 23 to Sunday, January 29, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: January 23 to 29, 2023
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, January 23 to Sunday, January 29, 2023. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
papercitymag.com
More Casual Houston Restaurant Weeks Spinoff to Spice Up the Bayou City’s Food Scene — Get Ready For Eat Drink HTX
An array of salads from NoPo Cafe Market and Bar show part of the foodie fun that will be available at Eat Drink HTX. (Courtesy NoPo Cafe) Fans of the annual tradition of Houston Restaurant Weeks (held in the sleepy, hot and humid month of August when restaurant sales often plummet), take note. There is another worthy food fundraiser coming. The second annual Eat Drink HTX begins February 15 and runs through the end of the month, bringing serious foodie joys of its own.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: January 23 to 29, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, January 23 through Sunday, January 29, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Al Staehely, Grace Harrison...
tourcounsel.com
Center at Post Oak | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Center at Post Oak is a shopping center with luxury stores, a wide variety of restaurants, jewelry boutiques, department stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shoppers: Nordstrom Rack, Marshall &HomeGoods, Old Navy, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Dress republic. Restaurants: Grand Lux Café, Moxies Houston Restaurant, Snooze, an AM...
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
24hip-hop.com
24HH Interview: Meet Houston’s Firaq Mitch
Recently the state of Texas has had a major uprising of new talent in the music world. From MO3 to Megan Thee Stallion; “The Lone Star State” has proven to be a huge force in the rap game. The city of Houston has become a new incubator for black entertainment. We had a chance to catch up with Houston artist Firaq Mitch and discuss his upbringing and his music.
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
The Crack Shack Coming to The Heights
Crispy Jidori chicken, bowls, and more are coming soon!
Eater
The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet
The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?
The controversy over the Free Speech event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse continues as organizers claim H-E-B pressured a venue to cancel the event. Southern Star Brewery, located 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.
Popular Crosby outlet's crawfish season debut met with eyepopping line
ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. Its first day of operation for the season was quite a success.
a-z-animals.com
10 Common Types Of Birds in Houston
Houston lies on the Gulf Coastal Plain only 55 feet above sea level. The city was built on marshes, forests, swamps, and temperate grasslands, dissected by bayous. The area is warm and humid, allowing plant and animal life to thrive, including many unique bird species. Discover ten common types of birds in Houston and learn about their habitats, diet, nests, and distinctive characteristics.
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
