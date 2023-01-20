Read full article on original website
Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023
The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year. Last year,...
Over 50,000 Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm
Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting 11,000 customers without electricity at 2:30 p.m., mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, though there were also some scattered outages in Greater Boston and on the Cape.
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Former Massachusetts State Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham Dies at 73
Thomas F. Birmingham, a former Massachusetts State Senate President, died at 73 on Friday, according to The Boston Globe. He was President of the Massachusetts State Senate from 1996 until 2002. “Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect...
NH Ice Castles Opening Friday After Delays Due to Warm Weather
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are finally scheduled to open this week after being delayed due to this winter's warm temperatures. "Hey New England!! We're sliding into your feed with some great news," the attraction posted on Facebook Sunday. "Mother Nature is finally cooperating, so Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will officially open this Friday, January 27!" The first visitors will be allowed in starting at 3 p.m.
Power Outages, School Closings and Icy Roads: Clean Up Underway After Monday's Snow Storm
Clean up was ongoing for much of New England on Tuesday morning, following the winter storm that brought snow and rain to the region on Monday. Before rain switched to snow, there was flooding in some areas, like the Cole Parkway at the Harbor in Scituate. But even though the snow has stopped, the work isn't quite over yet.
Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect
One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
FIRST ALERT: Here's How Much Snow to Expect Monday in New England
New England’s recent series of storm systems continues Monday with a storm center passing over Cape Cod, tugging cold air on a northerly wind behind it as it leaves, changing rain in the southern half of New England to snow before exiting, and after dropping over half a foot of snow in parts of central and northern New England.
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
