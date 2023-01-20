ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tech Is Making Free Over-the-Air TV Even Better

You can get free HD content, including sports, news, dramas and comedies, just about everywhere in the US. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more are broadcasting their shows right now, and all you need to get them is an antenna and maybe a separate, inexpensive, tuner. Even better, the entire broadcasting system is going through a change that will lead to free 4K and HDR content, additional programming and more. Amazingly, it will still be free.
Get Super Bowl-Ready With Up to $250 Off Amazon Fire TV Models

Looking for a new 4K TV ahead of the Super Bowl? Amazon has kicked off a timely sale on its own Fire TV lineup of televisions with as much as $250 off regular prices. A variety of models and sizes are on sale with prices starting at $260. Select deals are also being matched at Best Buy.
Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity

It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
