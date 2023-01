Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Lawyers for Genesis Global told a federal bankruptcy court in New York City on Monday that they’ve been working with creditors’ representatives and the U.S. Trustee’s Office “around the clock” for the past two months in order to reach a “consensual resolution” with the embattled company’s creditors.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO