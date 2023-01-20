Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
fox32chicago.com
Man accepts plea deal of 4 years in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb
CHICAGO - A man accepted a plea deal Monday for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez — whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a...
fox32chicago.com
Kim Foxx removes prosecutors in Chicago cop's murder case after claims of police misconduct
CHICAGO - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago police officer's killing. In 2011, Officer Clifton Lewis was shot in a botched robbery while working a second job in a West Side convenience store. The veteran attorneys handling the...
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois
CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County sheriff under fire for claiming he won't uphold assault weapons ban
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another suburban sheriff says he won't uphold Illinois’ assault weapons ban. But that decision isn't faring well with state lawmakers. On Monday, they fired back. Representative Sean Casten says the DuPage County sheriff doesn't have the authority to decide when he will and when he...
fox32chicago.com
Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop
BERWYN, Ill. - One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening. Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police locate body that was inside van stolen from Rockford funeral home
CHICAGO - The body of a deceased 47-year-old man was recovered on Chicago’s South Side after an offender stole a van from a Rockford funeral home over the weekend with the body inside. The body was discovered on Monday evening in the 8200 block of South Manistee. Earlier in...
fox32chicago.com
Glenview Mariano's employee charged after shooting inside store: police
CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview has been charged after allegedly shooting at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Anthony Reschke, 31, of Chicago, was charged Sunday with attempted first degree murder in connection with the shooting at Mariano's, located at 25 Waukegan Road, Glenview police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Family of Chicago man shot in the head at bus stop raising money for medical costs
CHICAGO - The family of a Chicago man with autism who was shot in the head last week by gang members is asking for the public's help. Jesus Rega, 21, is non-verbal and uses a vision board to communicate. However, his family fears he may go blind from his injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen pistol whip victim before stealing his phone, wallet in Lake View
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was beat and robbed by three men in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when three Black men got out of a Black Jetta and attacked him.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in Little Italy
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in the 1300 block of West 15th Street around 11:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he...
fox32chicago.com
2 killed in wrong way crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Ill. - Two drivers were killed in a wrong way crash on Route 53 in Elk Grove on Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say around 2 a.m. one car was heading southbound on Route 53 in the northbound lanes near Golf Road when it struck another vehicle head on.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn business owners about recent burglaries in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in Woodlawn to watch out after three recent burglaries. Police said the suspect is breaking into businesses through doors or windows. The burglaries have happened on:. East 63rd St. near South Blackstone in Woodlawn between January 9 at 9 p.m. and January...
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
