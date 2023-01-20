ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man allegedly kidnapped 3 children from Ohio, drove them to Illinois

CHICAGO - A Beach Park man is facing kidnappings charges after three children were abducted from Ohio and found in Illinois. Michael Negron, 19, was arrested this weekend after a 12-year-old girl, 14-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy from Middleton, Ohio were found in his car at a gas station in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.
BEACH PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop

BERWYN, Ill. - One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening. Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the...
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenview Mariano's employee charged after shooting inside store: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview has been charged after allegedly shooting at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Anthony Reschke, 31, of Chicago, was charged Sunday with attempted first degree murder in connection with the shooting at Mariano's, located at 25 Waukegan Road, Glenview police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen pistol whip victim before stealing his phone, wallet in Lake View

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was beat and robbed by three men in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when three Black men got out of a Black Jetta and attacked him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in Little Italy

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Little Italy neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in the 1300 block of West 15th Street around 11:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed in wrong way crash in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Ill. - Two drivers were killed in a wrong way crash on Route 53 in Elk Grove on Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say around 2 a.m. one car was heading southbound on Route 53 in the northbound lanes near Golf Road when it struck another vehicle head on.
ELK GROVE, CA
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn business owners about recent burglaries in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in Woodlawn to watch out after three recent burglaries. Police said the suspect is breaking into businesses through doors or windows. The burglaries have happened on:. East 63rd St. near South Blackstone in Woodlawn between January 9 at 9 p.m. and January...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 21, reported missing from Little Village

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing days ago from the Little Village neighborhood. Rosa Chacon, 21, was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to the CPD missing person alert. Chacon is...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy