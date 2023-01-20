ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, MO

KMOV

Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington

A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
WASHINGTON, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77

Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Tom Villa, a pillar of south St. Louis politics, dies at 77

Tom Villa, a Democratic stalwart who made an indelible mark on south St. Louis politics, has died. Before retiring from public service in 2017, Villa had been elected to several influential state and local offices — including state representative and president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen — and provided counsel to prominent political figures in south city. Villa, who died Friday evening, was 77.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis chocolate maker eyes new market: booze

CLAYTON, Mo. — Honeymoon Chocolates, a Clayton-based maker of healthier chocolate, is expanding its operations, with plans to launch new alcohol and food offerings in time for Valentine’s Day. The city of Clayton on Jan. 10 granted the company its liquor license and approved its plan to add...
CLAYTON, MO
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Investors pour more than $5M into downtown in 2022

Last year, 12 new businesses and over $5 million in investments came to the downtown Washington district. Those statistics were provided Tuesday at the Washington City Council meeting by Downtown Washington Inc. Director Tyler King, who said he is hoping the area continues to be a hub of entertainment.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side to air new RACE special with teenagers sharing their stories

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side will air a new special in February focusing on Black teenagers who share their stories and perspectives. RACE: Listen. Learn. Live: Teenagers is part of a series produced by 5 On Your Side that gives a voice to community members. Hosted by 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson, teenagers are asked to share a time when they experienced racism and how it affected them. The students also discuss their inspirations and hopes for the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

