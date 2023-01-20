Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
KMOV
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
Washington Missourian
Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington
A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso
Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
'It was just magic': St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
ST. LOUIS — Debris is dumped all over, mixed with five decades of dedication. On Monday morning, fire crews scoured Bob Kramer's Marionnettes, searching for clues behind the chaos. The St. Louis Fire Department hasn't released the cause of a fire that broke out around 7:30 p.m. Friday on...
FOX2now.com
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work...
stlpublicradio.org
Tom Villa, a pillar of south St. Louis politics, dies at 77
Tom Villa, a Democratic stalwart who made an indelible mark on south St. Louis politics, has died. Before retiring from public service in 2017, Villa had been elected to several influential state and local offices — including state representative and president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen — and provided counsel to prominent political figures in south city. Villa, who died Friday evening, was 77.
The American town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone. Now, it's a ghost town.
Bagel Union Is Worth 90 Minutes in Line in the Cold
The new effort from the minds behind Union Loafers is a delightfully chewy hit
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
St. Louis chocolate maker eyes new market: booze
CLAYTON, Mo. — Honeymoon Chocolates, a Clayton-based maker of healthier chocolate, is expanding its operations, with plans to launch new alcohol and food offerings in time for Valentine’s Day. The city of Clayton on Jan. 10 granted the company its liquor license and approved its plan to add...
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
Washington Missourian
Investors pour more than $5M into downtown in 2022
Last year, 12 new businesses and over $5 million in investments came to the downtown Washington district. Those statistics were provided Tuesday at the Washington City Council meeting by Downtown Washington Inc. Director Tyler King, who said he is hoping the area continues to be a hub of entertainment.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
5 On Your Side to air new RACE special with teenagers sharing their stories
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side will air a new special in February focusing on Black teenagers who share their stories and perspectives. RACE: Listen. Learn. Live: Teenagers is part of a series produced by 5 On Your Side that gives a voice to community members. Hosted by 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson, teenagers are asked to share a time when they experienced racism and how it affected them. The students also discuss their inspirations and hopes for the future.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
St. Louis among top US cities to show growth in 2022, according to U-Haul
ST. LOUIS — Moving giant U-Haul is calling the St. Louis region a growth market for 2022, in an analysis of data on where U-Haul trucks are headed. Last year, people arriving in St. Louis in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 12% over 2021, while departures increased only 5%, the Phoenix company said.
