ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side will air a new special in February focusing on Black teenagers who share their stories and perspectives. RACE: Listen. Learn. Live: Teenagers is part of a series produced by 5 On Your Side that gives a voice to community members. Hosted by 5 On Your Side anchor Kelly Jackson, teenagers are asked to share a time when they experienced racism and how it affected them. The students also discuss their inspirations and hopes for the future.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO