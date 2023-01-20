Read full article on original website
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overheadRoger MarshEureka Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Good Day Shoutouts – Mas Libritos & INTERFORM
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. Our first shoutout is going to a pop up bookstore amplifying minority voices in Springdale. Mas Libritos hosted an event over the weekend at “Bites and Bowls”. The bookstore hopes to create a reading culture in Springdale, while putting an emphasis on representing stories from people in the community. If you missed the pop over the weekend, don’t worry Mas Libritos is hosting another pop up on Saturday, January 28 in Springdale.
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
Northwest Arkansas companies trying to get more people into tech
Northwest Arkansas is growing daily and we're short-handed when it comes to people in the tech industry.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
UPDATE: Bella Vista police locate missing man
Bella Vista police are looking for a man who has been missing since Jan. 21.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Tomorrow May Never Come
None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
thv11.com
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
Arkansas Department of Transportation ‘in 24/7 mode’ as winter storm approaches
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snow.
luxury-houses.net
A Lavishly Contemporary Home with Expansive Covered Outdoor Multi Level Decks and Resort Style Pool Asks $2.9 Million in Rogers, Arkansas
62 W Buckingham Drive Home in Rogers, Arkansas for Sale. 62 W Buckingham Drive, Rogers, Arkansas is a lavishly appointed contemporary home in Pinnacle Country Club with amazing amenities including a custom designed kitchen with multiple islands, wine cellar, private office, home theater, exercise room, and a library loft. This Home in Rogers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 62 W Buckingham Drive, please contact Lauren Boozman Northey (Phone: 479-899-8204) at Portfolio Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs still has plenty of work to do in transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added 10 scholarship recruits from the transfer portal and some preferred walk-on players as well, but they aren’t nearly done. The transfer portal closed Jan. 18, but will be open again April 15-30. Arkansas had good success last year late in the portal adding such recruits as Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton and Toledo wide receiver Matt Landers. They will need late success again this year.
Benton County man reported missing 36 years after disappearance
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.
nwahomepage.com
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County
BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
