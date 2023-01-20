Read full article on original website
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County commissioners approve resolutions to address key projects
Washington County commissioners voted Monday to approve a resolution outlining an interlocal agreement with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative to develop a meat processing center in Telford. The vote codifies a decision they made in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a $10 million...
Kingsport Times-News
Gov. Lee signs lease to Roan Mountain drug treatment facility
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The proposed long-term drug treatment center for the region is a little closer to opening. On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed the lease on the facility that will house the center.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Frank Lett Named New Executive Director of Visit Kingsport
The Kingsport (Tennessee) Chamber has announced the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Lett joined Visit Kingsport in 2005 and served as sports marketing director before being promoted to...
Kingsport Times-News
Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber announced Monday the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the tourism organization for 16 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Conservationist magazine features two Carter County state Parks in its latest issue.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The magazine is published by the Tennessee State Parks, a division...
Kingsport Times-News
Cummins appointed Clinch District ranger
NORTON — The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan commissioners honor Fleenor, squabble over money resolutions
BLOUNTVILLE — Jerry Fleenor has helped deliver four babies, helped rescue a woman from a truck dangling off an overpass, and been shot by a would-be convenience store robber. That was during a public safety career spanning more than a half-century and counting.
Kingsport Times-News
Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County
Washington County Schools recently announced that Mr. Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-2024 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first and fourth grade teacher at Boones...
Kingsport Times-News
New voting system to be put to the test at Washington County Commission meeting
Washington County commissioners are expected to unveil a new voting and vote tallying system at their monthly meeting on Monday. Commissioners will test the new equipment when they vote on resolutions to accept state funding for programs to help reduce recidivism at the Washington Detention Center and to address food insecurity in the county.
Kingsport Times-News
Veteran Rye Cove educator Joy Davidson makes Teacher Spotlight
RYE COVE — A Scott County educator for just short of three decades is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight.
supertalk929.com
Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital
Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools announces district-level Teachers of the Year
Johnson City Schools has just named Dr. Kristi Presley, Ms. Nicole Cross and Ms. Jackie Smith as the district's 2023-2024 District-Level Teachers of the Year. These teachers were honored by their schools as building-level teachers of the year and were nominated for the district-wide distinction. The nominees were reviewed by district-wide committees that included former teachers of the year and administrators.
Kingsport Times-News
KFD finds funding to get technical
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
wcyb.com
2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business
(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
