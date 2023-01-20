ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstravelmagazine.com

Frank Lett Named New Executive Director of Visit Kingsport

The Kingsport (Tennessee) Chamber has announced the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Lett joined Visit Kingsport in 2005 and served as sports marketing director before being promoted to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber announced Monday the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the tourism organization for 16 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cummins appointed Clinch District ranger

NORTON — The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County

Washington County Schools recently announced that Mr. Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-2024 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first and fourth grade teacher at Boones...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital

Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools announces district-level Teachers of the Year

Johnson City Schools has just named Dr. Kristi Presley, Ms. Nicole Cross and Ms. Jackie Smith as the district's 2023-2024 District-Level Teachers of the Year. These teachers were honored by their schools as building-level teachers of the year and were nominated for the district-wide distinction. The nominees were reviewed by district-wide committees that included former teachers of the year and administrators.
Kingsport Times-News

KFD finds funding to get technical

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy