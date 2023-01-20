ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 35

Kevin Potts
3d ago

There needs to be discipline in school. When I went to school if we got into trouble at school, when our parents found out, we got it worse at home.

Reply(1)
18
Earthmother
4d ago

Who is the idiot that thinks this is a good idea? Parents can be investigated by CPS if they put their hands on their child but The Powers That Be say school personnel can put their hands on a child and automatically be shielded from wrongdoing. How about the government removes itself from people’s lives and lets parents get back to parenting and disciplining their children?!

Reply(7)
15
Doppleganger
4d ago

I remember in jr high there was a kid who was getting mouthy to the teacher so the teacher grabbed him by the collar and led him to the principals office. You could hear him being slammed up against the lockers all the way there. This was in 79 or 80 mind you.

Reply(2)
6
Related
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Dozens of Omaha metro physicians voice opposition to new abortion bill

OMAHA, Neb. — On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, activists gathered across the country calling for action to secure abortion rights. Reproductive rights rallies took place from coast to coast. Advocates marked what would have been 50 years since the landmark supreme court case that established federal protections for abortion.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when

LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
wnax.com

School Choice Bill Back again in the Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska Senators will again debate a bill this year that would give state tax dollars to parents to send their kids to private schools. Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha is the prime sponsor….. Linehan says they have worked on this bill for years…. Linehan, Chair of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after Jerrold Warren’s 26th birthday, freshly off his parents’ health insurance, he went to the pharmacy and was met with the harsh reality that is the cost of insulin in America -- one that he’s now paying for the rest of his life. Warren has been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 3 years old. He’s been living with diabetes for 28 years now.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids

LINCOLN, NE – Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy