Abrand Jeans is seeking the next face of the 13-year-old denim brand. The Melbourne, Australia-based company has launched the “Next Icons Models Search” in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision Management, a Melbourne-based modeling and management agency. The brand is looking for “up-and-coming” models and influencers of all gender identity across the globe to submit their best model walk for a chance to be the next face of Abrand Jeans. The winner will receive a $35,000 cash prize, a modeling contract and a photo shoot “in a dream location,” according to the company.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate...

41 MINUTES AGO