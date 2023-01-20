Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'
Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station
A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
F1 star Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'traumatizing' racial abuse, bullying in youth
Formula One superstar driver Lewis Hamilton opened up about the bullying and racial abuse he received when he was growing up in England.
London police play 'numbers game' hiring officers without face-to-face interviews: report
The London Metropolitan Police has faced a number of scandals over the past few years that call into question the quality of its recruitment methods and candidates.
Dad bikes to every lighthouse in mainland UK for late wife’s charity
He said the journey is keeping his wife's legacy alive. The post Dad bikes to every lighthouse in mainland UK for late wife’s charity appeared first on Talker.
Abrand Jeans Launches Next Icons Model Search
Abrand Jeans is seeking the next face of the 13-year-old denim brand. The Melbourne, Australia-based company has launched the “Next Icons Models Search” in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision Management, a Melbourne-based modeling and management agency. The brand is looking for “up-and-coming” models and influencers of all gender identity across the globe to submit their best model walk for a chance to be the next face of Abrand Jeans. The winner will receive a $35,000 cash prize, a modeling contract and a photo shoot “in a dream location,” according to the company.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate...
BBC
LPGA Tour: Charley Hull takes joint second behind Brooke Henderson at Tournament of Champions
-16 B Henderson (Can); -12 M Stark (Swe), C Hull (Eng); -11 N Korda (US); -9 N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -2 G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) England's Charley Hull finished joint second behind winner Brooke Henderson at the LPGA season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida. Canada's...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov to meet in semi-finals
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Karen...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems
He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...
Comments / 0