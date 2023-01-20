ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'

Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
BBC

Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC

Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed

The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC

Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say

A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC

Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station

A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
WWD

Abrand Jeans Launches Next Icons Model Search

Abrand Jeans is seeking the next face of the 13-year-old denim brand. The Melbourne, Australia-based company has launched the “Next Icons Models Search” in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision Management, a Melbourne-based modeling and management agency. The brand is looking for “up-and-coming” models and influencers of all gender identity across the globe to submit their best model walk for a chance to be the next face of Abrand Jeans. The winner will receive a $35,000 cash prize, a modeling contract and a photo shoot “in a dream location,” according to the company.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate...
BBC

Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass

A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC

Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems

He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...

Comments / 0

Community Policy